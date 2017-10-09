29°
Sport

Win for Meeke in Spain

Kris Meeke cuts a corner in his Citroën on the way to victory in Rally de España.
Kris Meeke cuts a corner in his Citroën on the way to victory in Rally de España. Citroën
Brad Greenshields
by

KRIS Meeke claimed a confidence-boosting win for Citroën and Sébastien Ogier edged closer to a fifth straight FIA World Rally Championship at RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España.

Meeke finished 28 seconds ahead of Ogier after leading the 11th round of the championship since the rally switched from a gravel surface to tarmac on Saturday morning.

Ogier's M-Sport teammate Ott Tänak finished third and moved to second place in the drivers' standings, displacing Thierry Neuville, who failed to finish and saw his championship chances almost wiped out.

Despite his achievement in Spain and a round to come at Wales Rally GB in three weeks' time, Ogier may have to wait to claim the title until the final round at Kennards Hire Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast in November.

The Frenchman has a 37-point lead over Tänak and 38 over Neuville, with 60 points still to fight for.

Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle set fastest times on nine of the 19 stages, run on roads around the coastal resort of Salou, south-west of Barcelona.

The win was their WRC career-fifth and second this season, after Mexico.

But it came after a traumatic mid-season for the team, during which frustrated team management dropped Meeke for Rally Poland after multiple crashes and Andreas Mikkelsen and Sébastien Loeb were employed to help trouble-shoot handling problems with the Citroën C3 car.

"It's been an exceptional weekend. Probably it's not so important how many times you're knocked down, but how many times you stand up again," Meeke said.

"I've had to stand up a few times in my career. It's a special, special win."

Topics:  kris meeke rally de espana sébastien ogier world rally championship wrc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Rain presents double-edged sword to local businesses

Rain presents double-edged sword to local businesses

RAIN has sprouted plenty of jobs for some Coffs Coast businesses while others are drying out.

Is this Emerald Beach's best?

Step inside ONE Agency's Joanne Vines' Pick of the Week

Power mostly restored: Essential Energy brings in generator

ON SCENE: NSW Fire and Rescue crews extinguish an electrical fire at the Sapphire Beachfront Estate where the old Pelican Beach Resort was located.

Electricity should be restored for affected customers by dinner time

More than 1400 left without power after unplanned outage

POWER OUT: An unplanned power outage has affected more than 1400 Essential Energy customers north of Coffs Harbour.

Unplanned power outage has struck north of Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

Hancock creates Coolangatta Gold history

A THIRD Coolangatta Gold title made the pain of the gruelling event worthwhile for former Sawtell surf lifesaver.

Coffs claims hosting rights to interstate AFL carnival

The 2018 AFL Masters carnival is headed back to NSW, and the Coffs Coast has won hosting rights.

Coffs Coast claims major AFL carnival for 2018.

Match to honour Queensland league legends

Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith will have a testimonial match.

Queenslanders will have chance to say thanks to JT and Cameron Smith