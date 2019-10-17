WIN: Eight nights on New Zealand’s South Island for four

Win a stunning New Zealand south island holiday, worth more than $17,000.

CENTRAL Otago vineyards, wine tasting, a winery lunch, a helicopter and an open-top Jeep.

Is there anything better?

This half-day Heli Jeep wine tour for four people is just one of the highlights of our unforgettable New Zealand adventure competition that's up for grabs.

The fantastic prize comes with eight days' vehicle hire, eight nights' accommodation with daily breakfast, and four return airfares.

The heliview flight includes an exclusive helicopter alpine landing, five central Otago vineyard visits and wine tastings, a winery lunch, and an open-top Jeep chauffeur.

How about an alpine adventure flight with Glide Omarama? Experience the wonder of silent flight, soaring majestically over the Southern Alps.

Thanks to its weather, Omarama is a world-famous gliding destination with awe-inspiring scenery.

If it's a different kind of adrenaline rush you're seeking, quench your need for a thrill at Highlands with the V8 Muscle Car U-Drive experience.

Another highlight of this Lower South New Zealand trip is the visit to Larnach Castle, Dunedin on the picturesque Otago Peninsula.

Eager to explore these stunning sights of New Zealand's South Island?

The winner will enjoy eight glorious days experiencing some of the region's very best highlights.

The competition closes October 27.

To indulge in all the incredible experiences that the 'Land of the Long White Cloud' has to offer, enter here.