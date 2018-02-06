Win brings interdistrict final to Coffs

COFFS Harbour has earned the right to host the interdistrict cricket final this Sunday.
The representative team needed to beat the visiting Clarence River line-up on the weekend to ensure a spot in the final, but an upset result that saw Lower Clarence beat Nambucca/Bellingen paved the way for Coffs Harbour to earn home advantage in the decider.
Each of Nambucca/ Bellingen, Coffs Harbour District and Lower Clarence finished the round games with two wins each, leaving the decision to be made on run rate.
Hard work on the wicket at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground on Saturday afternoon while the sun was out ensured a start was possible on Sunday morning.
Despite interruptions caused by intermittent rain, there was enough play available for Coffs Harbour to get the result it needed.
After winning the toss Coffs Harbour sent Clarence River in and dismissed the opposition for a lowly 114.
Meanwhile rain on Saturday meant that both of the CHDCA first grade matches ended in a draw.
Diggers and Sawtell were unable to get a start while the Dorrigo and Nana Glen clash did get under way, but rain ruined any chance of a result being possible.
COFFS HARBOUR DCA v CLARENCE RIVER CA
At Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp
Clarence River CA 1st Innings
|T KROEHNERT
|c D Angus b R Gallichan
|10
|M SPENCER
|c L Cox b P Myles
|0
|J WATTERS
|lbw b T Welsford
|9
|J KROEHNERT
|c R Gardner b R Gallichan
|5
|J FIRTH
|b T Welsford
|6
|B NORTH
|st L Cox b T Adams
|4
|M KROEHNERT
|run out (T Adams)
|44
|R HACKETT
|b R Gardner
|3
|J ELLIS
|b R Gardner
|0
|D CLEAVER
|st L Cox b J Ferrett
|4
|J WEATHERSTONE
|not out
|4
|Sundries
|(2nb, 21w, 2lb)
|25
|Total
|(33.4 overs)
|All out for 114
Fall: 3 (Spencer), 32 (Watters), 32 (T Kroehnert), 46 (J Kroehnert), 47 (Firth), 82 (North), 95 (Hackett), 103 (Ellis), 107 (M Kroehnert), 114 (Cleaver).
Bowling: P Myles 5-1-8-1, R Phoonie 8-1-23-0, R Gallichan 5-1-31-2, T Welsford 6-0-20-2, T Adams 3-0-15-1, R Gardner 6-1-15-2, J Ferrett 0.4-0-0-1.
Coffs Harbour DCA 1st Innings
|T WELSFORD
|lbw b R Hackett
|0
|T MITCHELL
|c M Spencer b A Kinnane
|55
|L COX
|lbw b R Hackett
|17
|R GALLICHAN
|not out
|28
|M RIDDOCH
|c B North b A Kinnane
|4
|D ROOTES
|not out
|12
|Sundries
|(2nb, 2w)
|4
|Total
|(24.1 overs)
|4 wkts for 120
Fall: 0 (Welsford), 35 (Cox), 81 (Mitchell), 101 (Riddoch).
Bowling: R Hackett 6-1-23-2, M Kroehnert 3-0-14-0, A Kinnane 7-0-39-2, J Weatherstone 6-0-33-0, D Cleaver 2-0-5-0, J Kroehnert 0.1-0-6-0.
Coffs Harbour DCA won by 6 wickets.
INTERDISTRICT FINALS
All matches to be played on Sunday
1st Grade: Coffs Harbour v Lower Clarence at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp
Over-40s: Clarence River v Nambucca Valley at Ellem Oval
Under-12s: Nambucca v Coffs at Macksville
Under-14s: Lower v Nambucca at Barry Watts
Under-16s: Coffs v Clarence at Richardson Park