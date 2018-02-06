Menu
Login
Sport

Win brings interdistrict final to Coffs

Trent Mitchell made a quick half century on Sunday.
Trent Mitchell made a quick half century on Sunday. Leigh Jensen
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour has earned the right to host the interdistrict cricket final this Sunday.

The representative team needed to beat the visiting Clarence River line-up on the weekend to ensure a spot in the final, but an upset result that saw Lower Clarence beat Nambucca/Bellingen paved the way for Coffs Harbour to earn home advantage in the decider.

Each of Nambucca/ Bellingen, Coffs Harbour District and Lower Clarence finished the round games with two wins each, leaving the decision to be made on run rate.

Hard work on the wicket at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground on Saturday afternoon while the sun was out ensured a start was possible on Sunday morning.

Despite interruptions caused by intermittent rain, there was enough play available for Coffs Harbour to get the result it needed.

After winning the toss Coffs Harbour sent Clarence River in and dismissed the opposition for a lowly 114.

Meanwhile rain on Saturday meant that both of the CHDCA first grade matches ended in a draw.

Diggers and Sawtell were unable to get a start while the Dorrigo and Nana Glen clash did get under way, but rain ruined any chance of a result being possible.

COFFS HARBOUR DCA v CLARENCE RIVER CA
At Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp

Clarence River CA 1st Innings

T KROEHNERT c D Angus b R Gallichan 10
M SPENCER c L Cox b P Myles 0
J WATTERS lbw b T Welsford 9
J KROEHNERT c R Gardner b R Gallichan 5
J FIRTH b T Welsford 6
B NORTH st L Cox b T Adams 4
M KROEHNERT run out (T Adams) 44
R HACKETT b R Gardner 3
J ELLIS b R Gardner 0
D CLEAVER st L Cox b J Ferrett 4
J WEATHERSTONE not out 4
Sundries (2nb, 21w, 2lb) 25
Total (33.4 overs) All out for 114

Fall: 3 (Spencer), 32 (Watters), 32 (T Kroehnert), 46 (J Kroehnert), 47 (Firth), 82 (North), 95 (Hackett), 103 (Ellis), 107 (M Kroehnert), 114 (Cleaver).
Bowling: P Myles 5-1-8-1, R Phoonie 8-1-23-0, R Gallichan 5-1-31-2, T Welsford 6-0-20-2, T Adams 3-0-15-1, R Gardner 6-1-15-2, J Ferrett 0.4-0-0-1.

Coffs Harbour DCA 1st Innings

T WELSFORD lbw b R Hackett 0
T MITCHELL c M Spencer b A Kinnane 55
L COX lbw b R Hackett 17
R GALLICHAN not out 28
M RIDDOCH c B North b A Kinnane 4
D ROOTES not out 12
Sundries (2nb, 2w) 4
Total (24.1 overs) 4 wkts for 120

Fall: 0 (Welsford), 35 (Cox), 81 (Mitchell), 101 (Riddoch).
Bowling: R Hackett 6-1-23-2, M Kroehnert 3-0-14-0, A Kinnane 7-0-39-2, J Weatherstone 6-0-33-0, D Cleaver 2-0-5-0, J Kroehnert 0.1-0-6-0.
Coffs Harbour DCA won by 6 wickets.

INTERDISTRICT FINALS
All matches to be played on Sunday
1st Grade: Coffs Harbour v Lower Clarence at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp
Over-40s: Clarence River v Nambucca Valley at Ellem Oval
Under-12s: Nambucca v Coffs at Macksville
Under-14s: Lower v Nambucca at Barry Watts
Under-16s: Coffs v Clarence at Richardson Park

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour coffs harbour district cricket association cricket fitzroy oval interdistrict cricket north coast cricket council old camp representative cricket

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

Bus driver treated for shock after fatal pedestrian crash

THE driver of the bus was treated for shock after this morning's crash where a pedestrian was killed.

Job creation grants to open export markets

GROWING MARKETS: Oz Group's Gurmesh Singh and Peter Locke inside the Co-op's Coffs Harbour processing plant off Isles Dr.

Two major Coffs Coast food producers backed by Federal Government.

Voice of experience gets nod for Group 2 gig

Clint Greenshields has been offered the chance to help mould the next generation of Group 2 players after being named as the coach of the under-23 representative team.

Greenshields named as new coach of Group 2's under-23 rep team.

It's time for free frozen yogurt

To celebrate International Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour' s Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm.

Head on down to Yogurtland this afternoon for a free frozen yogurt.

Local Partners

Great Country Champs results from local SLSC's

SAWTELL SLSC staged a huge effort to try and unseat last year's champions but Cudgen proved too strong at the the Envirobank NSW Country Championships.

North Coast draft raises interest in women's AFL

NEW GOALS: Players were drafted into local women's AFL teams on the weekend.

First draft staged to create teams to play in inaugural women's comp

Uzzie joins Aussie stars missing key South Africa prep

Usman Khawaja has been named to play Tasmania.

Injury forces Usman Khawaja out of Sheffield Shield showdown