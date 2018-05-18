Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Coast Boating Centre celebrate 15 years in business with an outboard giveaway .
North Coast Boating Centre celebrate 15 years in business with an outboard giveaway . Contributed
Business

Win an outboard motor for your boat

17th May 2018 3:00 PM

FROM a one-man mobile marine service business to 15 successful years, North Coast Boating Centre is proud of caring for all types of boats and budgets over the years.

Now with a team of six hard working, dedicated staff, owner Sam Perry knows the importance of quality workmanship, honesty, integrity, friendly advice and value pricing.

"We always provide friendly assistance and have a genuine desire to give our best to provide every customer with service worth telling their friends about,” Sam said.

Check out the wide range of boats at the boating centre in Urunga.
Check out the wide range of boats at the boating centre in Urunga. Contributed

They sell a range of quality used boats as well as an extensive range of accessories and spare parts while also servicing all makes and models of outboard and inboard boat engines.

To celebrate 15 years of business, North Coast Boating Centre is running a special deal until the end of the month with an outboard give-away.

If you purchase a new 70-horse power and above Suzuki outboard, you'll receive a free 2.5 horse power Suzuki outboard valued at $1210 with a free fitting and install.

The boating centre are dealers of Sea-Rod boats by Formosa marine, Horizon aluminium boats and Clark aluminium boats.

North Coast Boating Centre are also proud sponsors of local clubs and events including the annual Putt Bennett Memorial, the Urunga estuary sports fishing Flathead tournament and the Easter Classic.

A boating centre for all boats and all budgets.
A boating centre for all boats and all budgets. Contributed

North Coast Boating Centre

Address: 2 Marina Crescent

Urunga NSW 2455

Phone: 6655 7700

Mobile: 0422 395 111

northcoastboatingcentre.com

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Second car accident on Waterfall Way this week

    Second car accident on Waterfall Way this week

    News EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a car accident on Waterfall Way this morning.

    • 18th May 2018 11:00 AM
    Is it enough to save our dying koalas?

    premium_icon Is it enough to save our dying koalas?

    News NSW Government's plan to save koalas under scrutiny.

    • 18th May 2018 10:30 AM
    Sex cult’s yoga retreat could net owners millions

    Sex cult’s yoga retreat could net owners millions

    Crime Yoga retreat infamous for sex crimes is up for sale.

    • 18th May 2018 10:15 AM
    GALLERY: Allan Pease talks body language

    GALLERY: Allan Pease talks body language

    News Allan Pease was guest speaker at this months Harbour Club event.

    Local Partners