Two Elephants playing in the Kruger National Park, South Africa.
Two Elephants playing in the Kruger National Park, South Africa.
Win an African safari

16th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

LET'S cut to the chase ...

It's nearing the end of financial year, you're in desperate need of a holiday, and this cooler weather has got you dreaming of sunset G&Ts with a view.

Well, luckily for you, we're giving one reader the opportunity to win the trip of a lifetime: a 10-day South African holiday for two, including a five-day safari adventure and five-day Cape Town experience.

Start your adventure in Johannesburg before exploring the Songimvelo Game Reserve with a sunset safari tour followed by said G&Ts.

Experience a traditional performance by Swaziland dancers with dinner as you mingle with the locals and soak up the true African culture.

Climb on the back of a 4WD as your local tour guide takes you through the Pilanesberg National Park where game run wild and the Big Five are as mesmerising as you'd expect.

Here's what you can win:

  • A Signature Tour for two with Go Touch Down African Specialists.
  • Return flights for two people.
  • Nine nights and 10 days luxury accommodation.
  • Three meals a day.
  • Tips/gratuities at restaurants.
  • 20-28 excursions/activities.
  • Driver/guide.
  • Use of mobile phone.

To enter, click here.

The winner will be drawn on July 10.

