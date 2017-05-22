23°
WIN acquires rights to Southern Cross Media television

Adam Hourigan
| 22nd May 2017 1:22 PM
FROM the end of this month, some of your favourite channels will come with a different name after the WIN Network (WIN) today executed agreements to acquire Southern Cross Media Group Limited's (SCA) northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations.

SCA currently rebroadcasts from Network 10, including such popular shows as Masterchef, The Project, The Bachelor, Offspring and Neighbours.

Network channels 11 and One will remain branded as they are currently, with the current Southern Cross Ten and HD channel rebranded as WIN and WIN HD.

Northern NSW is one of the largest regional areas in Australia with 2.2 million potential viewers in its broadcast area. The acquisition completes the WIN Network's regional Australian footprint giving WIN a potential viewing audience of 8,017,300 million.

WIN's owner Bruce Gordon welcomed viewers from northern NSW television market into the WIN family. "WIN has been dedicated to regional Australia for decades and the one missing piece of our regional broadcast area has been northern NSW. WIN's position as Australia's largest regional network is cemented with this increase in broadcast area.

"The purchase from SCA means no change to the programs that viewers will see on their televisions in northern NSW, but they will see the WIN brand and a greater commitment to their communities. Ingrained in the WIN psyche is that part of our responsibility as a broadcaster is to ensure we also support our communities which we are looking forward to doing.

"We know television and we also know what advertisers want. We now have in our broadcast signal, the Gold Coast, Northern Rivers, the Hunter and Central Coast to ensure we continue to deliver the best advertising solution,” said Bruce Gordon.

WIN's Executive Chairman Andrew Gordon said "This acquisition will make the buying process for national agencies a whole lot more streamlined and with the additional markets now owned by WIN, the buying process is aligned with the other regional networks from an advertising perspective. Buying Ten product in regional Australia just got a whole lot easier,” said Andrew Gordon.

Northern NSW as a television market covers a vast area from Queensland's Gold Coast through to the Central Coast of NSW and west to Narrabri and Gunnedah. It includes the entire footprint of the Clarence Valley.

The completion of the sale to take place with effect from May 31.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Network 10 shows will remain the same, broadcast under new channel names

WIN acquires rights to Southern Cross Media television

Network 10 shows will remain the same, broadcast under new channel names

