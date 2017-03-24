Win a weekend away or a rodeo experience

ADVOCATE readers tell us they want the chance to win more competition prizes and so we have the ball rolling on more giveaways and comps for readers to enjoy.

This weekend we have two online competitions running to be drawn on Tuesday.

Firstly one for the girls - a weekend away on the Gold Coast.

Robina Town Centre has more than 400 retailers. Murray Rix - Steve Ryan

The lucky prize winner will enjoy two nights in a two bedroom ocean apartment at Mantra Sierra Grand, Event Cinemas movie passes, a $500 dining voucher for The Kitchens and a $500 Robina Town Centre voucher so you can shop 'til you drop.'

Next we have four family passes to give away to the Coffs Coast Rodeo to be held on Saturday, April 1 at the Nana Glen Sports Ground.

The Coffs Coast Advocate, in conjunction with the Coffs Harbour Show Society, are giving you the chance to win one of four family passes to attend the rodeo.

Each family pass is for two adults and four children.

The Coffs Coast Rodeo is bucking into town next weekend. Bruce Thomas

To win go to the Advocate website click on the Whats On tab at the top of the page and then the Competitions link.

Fill in your details and you're in the draw.