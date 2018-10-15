Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Win a trip for two to Japan.
Win a trip for two to Japan. Contributed
News

Win a journey to Japan

15th Oct 2018 2:45 PM

IF you're sitting at your desk, dreaming about a change of scenery but don't want to spend the cash, this is an offer you don't want to miss.

One lucky reader will have the chance to win a 15 day tour in Japan with return Qantas flights for two people valued at $19,960.

Newscorp/Coffs Coast Advocate are running the competition from now until Sunday, November 4.

The prize includes return international airfares, 13 nights accommodation, a professional tour guide and more.

The winner will be draw on Monday, November 5.

Click here to enter.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Thieves make a fiery transaction

    premium_icon Thieves make a fiery transaction

    News Police are appealing for information after an ATM was stolen.

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Car collides with tree south of Grafton

    Breaking OCCUPANTS retrieved from vehicle after tree collision

    Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals to choose their candidate for Cowper

    News Members will have the choice of three candidates.

    Council to cast its own concrete bridge components

    Council to cast its own concrete bridge components

    News The move will reduce costs by as much as 20 per cent.

    Local Partners