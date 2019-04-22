Menu
WIN: A prize package valued at $18,414 is on offer.
News

Win a free cruise for you and your friends

22nd Apr 2019 6:00 PM

CRUISE holidays are perfect at all times of the year - exploring new communities, myriad activities to amuse all ages on board and all-inclusive food, along with various beverage packages on offer to keep you satisfied.

It's little wonder the cruise industry continues to grow, year after year.

With complete freedom to do as much or as little as you please, whether you're an adrenalin junkie or prefer to kick back poolside with a cocktail, there is something for all tastes and ages on board.

The best thing about a cruise holiday is that everyone in your group can please themselves yet still enjoy time together, creating new memories.

The kids can make new friends and take part in fun activities during the day. The adults can unwind, learn a new skill or hit one of the many bars or restaurants on board.

For the travel enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win an exotic South Pacific cruise holiday for you and five friends. The prize package is valued at $18,414 and is provided through a partnership with My Cruises.

It includes return economy airfares to Sydney for six people, 11 nights aboard Carnival Spirit and three twin balcony cabins for six people plus one night pre-cruise accommodation in Sydney.

You and your loved ones will enjoy a jam-packed adventure travelling from Sydney to New Caledonia and Vanuatu while unwinding in the luxury of your all-inclusive cruise experience.

For your chance to win, head to www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au/competitions and enter your details. The competition is open now and closes on Sunday, May 12.

