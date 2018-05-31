Menu
BIRTHDAY DRAW: Look for the big cake and candles at Park Beach HomeBase support local retailers and enter the draw to win an $18,000 home package. Park Beach HomeBase
Win $18,000 for your home. Here's how to enter the draw

31st May 2018 11:00 AM

ANOTHER big thing has popped up in Coffs Harbour, aside from the famous Big Banana, and with it comes a chance to win big.

Park Beach HomeBase is celebrating its 18th birthday this week and the Bachrach Naumburger Group is running a birthday celebration giving shoppers the chance to win $18,000 worth of home goodies.

To celebrate the milestone, a massive cake has just been installed on the roof of HomeBase retailer Bob Wallis Cycles.

To find out more about the Park Beach HomeBase $18,000 home package giveaway click here.

18th birthday coffs harbour competition draw park beach homebase
Coffs Coast Advocate

