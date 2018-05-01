Wilson to visit pool before tour event there but skips Cup

SURFING: Peregian Beach's Julian Wilson will visit the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in June to prepare for the world tour event there in September, after deciding to skip this week's Founders Cup at the same venue.

The 29-year-old, who is co-leader of this year's World Championship Tour, was initially named to compete in the wave pool event in California.

But he's since opted out of the unique format, which will pit national squads of five against each other.

"He was selected on the Australian team but hadn't confirmed participation,” his brother and manager Bart told the Daily on Tuesday.

"He's decided to skip the Founders Cup and instead will visit the wave pool in June to prepare for the inaugural WCT event being held there in September.”

By missing the event, he'll be able to give his shoulder more time to rest. He ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in the pre-season and has battled through competitions since.

But training at the pool in June could prove to be crucial preparation for the WCT event a few months later.

Wilson is due to compete in the fourth leg of the 11-stop tour in Brazil next week.

"He is pumped up for Rio,” Bart said.

His place in the Australian team for the Founders Cup was taken by Joel Parkinson. Captained by Stephanie Gilmore, the team also includes Matt Wilkinson and Tyler Wright.