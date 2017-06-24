21°
Sport

Will’s tour of duty a wheel adventure

Brad Greenshields
| 24th Jun 2017 6:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HAVING had a taste of what road racing is like in Europe, Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon is itching for more.

The 16-year-old has just returned from a five-week stint with the Spie Doiterloigne team and raced in Belgium, Holland and Germany.

McClennon rode in half a dozen races in Europe with one of those being a three day tour. His best result was a third place finish in a one day race in Belgium.

The tour event in Germany was an eye opener for the St John Paul College student as he was part of a peleton that had 200 riders in it.

Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon racing in Europe.
Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon racing in Europe.

"It was pretty crazy," McClennon said.

"Here it's only 30 or 40 bikes but over there, 200 guys and you've just got to try and stay at the front pretty much otherwise you just don't race. You just sit at the back and you do nothing."

Another aspect of racing in Europe McClennon found as an eye opener was the intensity of the racing.

"We averaged 46 or 47 kilometres an hour," he said.

"They race hard. Over here everyone sort of just looks at each other and waits for someone to go but over there it's just on the gas the whole time."

On some of the downhill sections the Coffs Harbour Cycle Club member said the speeds reached almost 100kmh.

McClennon's goals were already set around riding professionally but this experience hardened his resolve to achieve his dreams.

"I just want to be a professional racer if I can," he said.

Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon racing in Europe.
Coffs Harbour cyclist Will McClennon racing in Europe.

"Going overseas at this age was to get a taste of it and see if I liked it. It's a bit of experience too and gets my name out there, be friends with a few teams, that sort of thing."

There was no shortage of positive feedback from his team but rather than pack his bags and head overseas now, the Split Espresso Racing Team member said his education is his main priority at this point.

"They said I could come back but I'll probably go back after HSC," he said.

"I'm only in year 10 but I'll probably go back after that if I'm going alright."

With an Australian time trial title for his age group already under his belt the future looks bright.

This weekend McClennon is in Wollongong for a two day Illawarra Junior Tour. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour cycle club cycling st john paul college will mcclennon

The PlayHouse, new attraction a hit with the kids

The PlayHouse, new attraction a hit with the kids

IT'S the biggest talking point sweeping around mothers' meetings, school bus stops, birthday parties and sporting field sidelines.

Strike Force investigating series of armed robberies

CCTV footage released as armed robbery investigations continue.

Property prices looking up in Coffs

Properties are being snapped up in the scenic Coffs Harbour area.

Boambee the top performing suburb for house price gains

Coffs Harbour reflects on its proud Italian heritage

HISTORY: Debbie Campbell, of CHCC, accepts a donation from Sergio Spagnolo, which celebrates Father Dacey's ordination in 1956.

A flashback to the proud Italian heritage of the Coffs Coast

Local Partners

Saddle up and hit the road for a good cause

NATIVE Sons Coffs Harbour have launched a full throttle fundraiser to help Mia Taylor who was born with only three quarters of a heart.

Red hot free Short Film Festival

A short film festival not to be missed

What's on across the Coffs Coast

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's some inspiration.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

Digging down to find Clare

After five years on the TV series Nashville it’s time for Clare Bowen to tell stories about herself and her loved ones.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Big names of comedy to hit Coffs airwaves

Comedy favs to host drive radio show

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Stunning Ocean and Island Views

2 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is ... $535,000

Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is situated perfectly in the prestigious Sapphire Beachfront Estate, surrounded by the...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,090,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

WOW! Gold Coast comes to Nambucca. ONLY $357,000, Yes that is All!!!

2/4 Nelson Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Town House 2 2 1 $357,000

This is a magnificent dual occupancy or 2 bedroom en-suite unit, with views through the trees to the sea. Only moments from the Ocean, club and supermarket are...

Quintessential Lifestyle Acreage

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

4 2 4 $1,286,760

With modern in/outdoor design, luminous natural light and an abundance of country charm at the forefront, this immaculate single-level homestead on 3.26 park-like...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 203 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $299,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 202 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $249,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

New prison unlocks market growth

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

Influx of workers for project drives healthy growth in house prices

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!