Shock claim about William Tyrrell

Sue Nichols, whose son dated Kylie Tyrrell, says she believes the little boy is living in a remote Aboriginal community.

The mother of a man who has told friends he could be William Tyrrell's real father has revealed she believes the missing toddler is "alive … in an Aboriginal community in the outback".

Jacob Nichols, who was the boyfriend of Karlie Tyrrell in the year before the 2011 birth of the toddler, is helping Ms Tyrrell get over her trauma about missing William.

His mother Sue Nichols, a de facto mother-in-law to Karlie, told news.com.au she believed William was "alive" and "out there somewhere living in an Aboriginal community".

"Karlie has suffered. I am very close to her. I feel for her," Ms Nichols said.

"She needs help and my son is helping her.

"I think (William) is living in a community somewhere out there.

"There are little white faces among the Aboriginal kids in communities and I think he's still alive and that's where he is.

"I hope he is. If it was my grandchild, I'd be out on the road looking for him and if I found the person who took him I'd kill them."

Is this William Tyrrell’s real father?

A friend of the Nichols family told news.com.au that Jacob claimed he could be William's real father.

This was because both he and Brendan Collins, who has also been described as the biological father of William, dated Karlie Tyrrell about the same time in the year before the boy's birth in June of 2011.

William was three years old when he vanished from the NSW Mid North Coast town of Kendall on September 12, 2014, sparking a massive nationwide manhunt.

At the time, William had been removed from Karlie Tyrrell and Brendan Collins' care and placed with a foster family.

Despite extensive police investigations, no one has been charged over his abduction nor has there been any trace of William, who would now be aged seven.

There is no suggestion that Mr Nichols, William's biological family nor his foster family had anything to do with his disappearance.

Karlie Tyrrell’s ex boyfriend Jacob Nichols is ‘helping her’.

In 2017, NSW Supreme Court judge Justice Paul Brereton noted in a judgment "the tragic probability that (William) is no longer alive".

An inquest into William's disappearance is due to start next year.

Sue Nichols, who has William's photo as her Facebook profile image, said she had never met William, only another of his siblings.

She laughed off the idea that she was William's real grandmother and said about her son being the boy's actual biological father: "You'll have to ask (Jacob)."

After a court sentencing on Tuesday, news.com.au asked Mr Nichols if he believed he was William's real father.

"I think I'm going to cry. What do you want me to say?" he replied before his lawyer intervened.

Ms Nichols revealed she and Jacob would invite Karlie to spend time at their country NSW home, which Mr Nichols moved to after a violent domestic incident with a former partner.

"(Karlie and Jacob) are not together again but Karlie's had a lot of trauma and I'm trying to convince her (to visit)," she said.

Sue Nichols said Karlie Tyrrell was traumatised and she hoped to have her come and stay in country NSW.

Jacob Nichols was sentenced on Tuesday to a nine-month Intensive Corrections Order and 60 hours community service for assault and stalking his former partner and destroying property.

Mr Nichols pleaded not guilty to five charges, but a magistrate found the case proven against him that he had assaulted and stalked his ex-partner in May this year at West Ryde.

Court documents seen by news.com.au state that between May 16 and 22, Mr Nichols assaulted the woman three times, damaged or destroyed a crystal ashtray and her clothing, and stalked and intimidated her with the intention of causing her fear of physical or mental harm.

After the victim reported the assault, police went to a home 5km away but could not find Mr Nichols.

Muswellbrook police stopped him for a drink and drug driving test after seeing him driving in the town at 12.45am on May 27.

Brendan Collins pictured several years ago.

Mr Nichols tested negative to alcohol but positive to cannabis, but no charge was laid.

Magistrate Michelle Goodwin found on Tuesday that Mr Nichols had no previous criminal history of violence and that the incident against his ex-partner had occurred due to "abuse of substances".

She told the court Mr Nichols had undergone drug and alcohol counselling and the 33-year-old had "since then turned over a new leaf".

Outside Burwood Local Court, Mr Nichols' mother said she was going to telephone Karlie Tyrrell and tell her the result.

She said Ms Tyrrell's confrontation with police at Top Ryde Shopping Centre last December, which involved spitting at police and calling them "c***s", was a result of being William Tyrrell's mother.

"If it was anyone else, do you think they would have been arrested?" Ms Nichols said.

"All the police know her there."

Jacob Nichols was Karlie Tyrrell’s boyfriend at the time.

Sue Nichols, a de facto mother-in-law of Karlie Tyrrell, believes William is still alive and in a remote community

William Tyrrell vanished aged three.

William Tyrrell was removed from Karlie Tyrrell and Brendan Collins and placed in foster care.