Will you take me for a walk?

George is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

GEORGE is a sweet, relaxed dog suitable to a home with another friendly dog.

He is a German koolie, mixed breed, border collie and seven- and-a-half-years old.

He socialises well, requires daily exercise and loves going for walks.

George loves affection and would make a great companion for any family.

As part of his adoption process, potential owners are required to talk to a vet about some medical concerns he has.

Adoption fee: $320.

Animal ID: 432006.

Visit adoptapet.com.au