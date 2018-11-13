Will you take me for a walk?
GEORGE is a sweet, relaxed dog suitable to a home with another friendly dog.
He is a German koolie, mixed breed, border collie and seven- and-a-half-years old.
He socialises well, requires daily exercise and loves going for walks.
George loves affection and would make a great companion for any family.
As part of his adoption process, potential owners are required to talk to a vet about some medical concerns he has.
Adoption fee: $320.
Animal ID: 432006.
Visit adoptapet.com.au