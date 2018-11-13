Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
George is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter. Contributed
Community

Will you take me for a walk?

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

GEORGE is a sweet, relaxed dog suitable to a home with another friendly dog.

He is a German koolie, mixed breed, border collie and seven- and-a-half-years old.

He socialises well, requires daily exercise and loves going for walks.

George loves affection and would make a great companion for any family.

As part of his adoption process, potential owners are required to talk to a vet about some medical concerns he has.

Adoption fee: $320.

Animal ID: 432006.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Business leader calls for a halt to bypass blue

    premium_icon Business leader calls for a halt to bypass blue

    Politics A COFFS Harbour business leader is calling on our different levels of government to 'cease all hostilities immediately'.

    • 13th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    It's been a year of healing

    It's been a year of healing

    Life A year has passed since we said yes to legalising same-sex marriage

    'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    premium_icon 'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    News Medical marijuana advocate defends himself over claims he dealt drug

    Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    premium_icon Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    News The half-day public holiday will be reassessed next year.

    Local Partners