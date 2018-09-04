Will you lose your job to a machine?

At least 8,000 people in Coffs Harbour could lose their jobs to machines in the future.

AT LEAST 8,000 people in Coffs Harbour could lose their jobs to machines in the future and the situation looks particularly dire for retail sales and hospitality workers.

If you're a teacher or health professional, though, you're in luck.

According to the latest findings by Regional Australia Institute, the three occupations most vulnerable to automation in Coffs Harbour are sales assistants, hospitality workers, and general clerks.

On the other hand, the three occupations in the area that are the least vulnerable to automation are school teachers, midwives and nurses and retail managers.

As innovation and changes in technology are taking place at a rapid rate, the new data released today aims to help regional leaders prepare for the future workforce.

Overall it was found 22 per cent of jobs nationally are highly vulnerable to be lost to machines. Medical practitioners are predicted to endure while clerical and admin workers are expected to be replaced by machines.

RAI CEO Jack Archer says while some jobs will be lost or changed, many new jobs will be created in the process and now is the time to start preparing communities.

"Our latest research shows that 22 percent of jobs nationally are highly vulnerable to automation, which is considerably less than previous forecasts of 44 percent,” Mr Archer said.

"Some regional areas are more susceptible to automation than others, and each region also has a unique set of strengths and weaknesses to deal with the changing nature of work.

"Heartland regions have the lowest percentage of highly vulnerable jobs, but are often less able to adapt to new technologies due to lack of necessary infrastructure and expertise.

"Regional cities, on the other hand, have the greatest proportion of jobs highly vulnerable to automation.

"However, regional cities have an advantage in managing change as they are better placed when it comes to availability of technological infrastructure and professionals.”

Coffs Harbour statistics

Low vulnerability jobs: 10,948 or 38.5 per cent.

Moderate vulnerability jobs: 9,459 or 33.3 per cent.

High vulnerability jobs: 8,021 or 28.2 per cent.

Total known jobs: 28,428.

Top 3 jobs by employment number most vulnerable to automation:

1. Sales assistants and salespersons

2. Hospitality workers

3. General clerks

Top 3 jobs by employment number least vulnerable to automation:

1. School teachers

2. Midwifery and nursing professionals

3. Retail managers