Will you jump on board?

Rachel Vercoe
| 23rd Mar 2017 8:00 AM
VACANCY: Woolgoolga Marine Rescue needs a new volunteer for a special role.
VACANCY: Woolgoolga Marine Rescue needs a new volunteer for a special role.

ARE you good at organising, can keep a level head and want help keep the Marine Rescue boat in the water?

Due to a recent retirement after several years in the role, Woolgoolga Marine Rescue is on the lookout for a new market coordinator.

The role includes taking bookings for stall holders, allocating sites and overseeing the day.

The markets are run on the beach reserve each month on the second Saturday, with all funds raised allocated to running the machinery to keep the rescue boat in the water.

Woolgoolga Marine Rescue celebrated its 50th birthday last year.

Volunteers at the organisation are highly trained and, along with their vessel, need to be ready to go in case of an emergency in any weather conditions.

If you'd like to join the team of highly dedicated volunteers and make a contribution to keeping the boat afloat, don't miss this opportunity.

No previous experience is necessary as there will be guidance along the way.

For more information or to apply, send an email to admin.woolgoolga@marinerescuensw.com.au.

Topics:  marine rescue nsw market coordinator volunteer woolgoolga marine rescue

