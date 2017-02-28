Will you help shape future foreshores?

YOU can still voice your comments with ideas and opinions to help shape future masterplans making better use of foreshore areas.

Workshops were hosted by Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Coffs Harbour City Council to consider options for development of masterplans for the Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach reserves and Day Use Areas.

During the community consultation week, four early stage concept ideas were presented to the Emerald Beach community and one to Sandy Beach.

At Emerald Beach, issues identified included the difficult to use boat ramp, car parking, underutilised areas, degraded playground and dunal erosion.

Topics causing debate included whether to keep or remove the road, parking, the location of play facilities, amenities, barbecues and shelters as well as whether to keep the boat ramp.

One thing that had to be considered is the use of the road by buses.

Issues identified for the Sandy Beach reserve included aged infrastructure, the path and coastal walk are not all ability accessible, dunal erosion, lack of rubbish buns and lack of recreation facilities.

Opportunities for the area included rationalising trailer parking, more bins throughout the area, repositioning the existing car park, two pathway networks, exercise stations and continue re-vegetation of bushland strip/dunal vegetation.

Comments can still be made on the proposals until Friday, March 24.

Email coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au.