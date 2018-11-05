Will you be jumping on board an Uber ?

Uber is coming to a number of regional cities in December.

THE news Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour has got tongues wagging and we want to know - will you be jumping on board?.

The popular ride sharing app launches in 15 new regional cities from December.

The service is popular due to its flexibility for both riders and drivers with the free app matching users with nearby registered drivers.

Other NSW towns to receive the service are Port Macquarie, Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

Based on the company's experience in other regional cities, they expect riders will be most active on weekends, around major events and during tourism peaks.

Readers took to the Advocate's Facebook page to express their thoughts on the service: