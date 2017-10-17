Will you be eating out or enjoying music?

Present Company band at the Bluegrass and folk festival at Dorrigo.

Present Company band at the Bluegrass and folk festival at Dorrigo. Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

Twilight food market

What:A family friendly food on market with a diverse multicultural cuisine and plenty of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket, chair, your dog as well and head on down for a night outdoors with great food.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, October 20 from 5pm to 9pm.

Become a foster carer training

What: Shared Lives is an interactive training session giving people the chance to ask questions about having a young person under their care for short of long periods of time.

Where: Bentleigh Motor Inn, Coffs Harbour.

When: Thursday, October 19 from 9am to 3pm.

Call 6627 3700.

Voluptuous fashion event for women size 16+

What: An exclusive showing of size 16 plus fashions featuring a line-up of specially selected apparel for the larger fashionista.

All items will be on sale at bargain prices and the quality high.

Where: Vinnies shop, 6 Scarba St, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 2pm to 4pm.

Bellingen Community Markets

What: Eat delicious food and find new clothing and unique pieces from the stalls and be entertained by live music.

Where: Bellingen park.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 8am to 3pm.

MNC Rainbow Fair

What: An all-inclusive event aiming to celebrate and unite LGBTIQ+ youths and families with the wider community. It's a day dedicated to sending a strong message that they are respected, welcomed and valued within Mid North Coast communities.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Saturday, October 21 from 11am to 5pm.

Wires High Tea Fundraiser

What: Spend the afternoon in the garden enjoying high tea at beautifully laid tables with vintage china.

There will be sandwiches, petite cakes and scones with red sparrow tea and real coffee. A raffle will be drawn with amazing prizes.

All money raised will go to helping rescue wildlife.

Where: Private Garden, 250c Mardells Rd, Bucca.

When: Sunday, October 22 from 2pm to 4pm.

Woolgoolga Blues and Berries Community Fair

What: Write this event down in your diary, the first of its kind and a celebration of the rich agriculture history within our local region.

Some of Australia's biggest names in the blues music scene will perform at the fair including Fiona Boyes, Blues Arcadia and Mal Eastwick.

"We're so excited to have secured such an incredible calibre of artists,” event manager Carl Mower said.

"Australia really does have some amazing blues artists and we're happy to say they'll be with us at the event.

"On top of that, of course you'll see some of the amazing talent we have to offer locally as well.

"We can guarantee there will be great music throughout the whole event.”

Also performing on the day will be local bands The Moonshine Run and the Blues Boyz, both of which have gained a huge local following.

It's not only about the blues, there will be plenty of fun activities for the kids to enjoy, market stalls to browse through, a blueberry pie eating contest for those who are game and free tours to Costa farms.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday, November 5, from 9am-4pm.

For more information, visit bluesandberries .com.au.

Folk and Bluegrass

What: A three-day event for folk and bluegrass music followers, including some of the best homegrown talent in the genres. Family groups can camp, have fires, dance and participate in workshops run by performers along with special programs for the children.

Where: Dorrigo Showgrounds.

When: Friday, October 27 until Sunday, October 29.

For more information, visit dorrigofolkbluegrass.com.au or call 66571224.