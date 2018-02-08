Menu
Will we soon be governed by a new local super council?

JOINING FORCES: Coffs harbour City Council could soon be joining Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Kempsey Shire, Nambucca Shire and Port Macquarie Hastings Councils as part of a Joint Organisation.
Keagan Elder
by

COFFS Harbour City Council could join five other Mid North Coast councils to become a super council.

Last November the NSW Government passed a bill to "strengthen regional coordination and improve delivery of important infrastructure and services for communities”.

The Local Government Amendment (Regional Joint Organisations) Bill 2017 allows councils to voluntarily join new Joint Organisations.

Mid North Coast Regional Organisation of Councils, consisting of Coffs Harbour City, Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Kempsey Shire, Nambucca Shire and Port Macquarie Hastings Councils, has been working with the University of Technology Sydney Centre for Local Government to develop a strategic plan for a roll out of Joint Organisations across regional NSW.

Coffs Harbour City, Bellingen Shire, Nambucca Shire and Clarence Valley Councils tried to form a pilot Joint Organisation in 2015.

However the application was unsuccessful.

Pilot Joint Organisations included Hunter, Illawarra, Central NSW, Namoir and Riverina regions.

The State Government said benefits of Joint Organisations included:

  • better alignment of state, regional and local priorities, with a stronger focus on outcomes
  • improved collaboration between councils and better working relationships with State agencies
  • stronger recognition of the role and value of local government in regional planning.

Coffs councillors will discuss the matter at tonight's council meeting, the first of 2018.

