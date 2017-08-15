Will vote stand in the way of love?

CELEBRANT Sam Dawson wants her son to be able to marry.

CELEBRANT Sam Dawson is looking forward to the day when she can marry her son and his same-sex partner.

The Coffs Harbour-based Marriage Civil Celebrant has taken part in 250 ceremonies to date, including same-sex commitment ceremonies.

Ms Dawson said the demand for her to perform same-sex ceremonies in the area is quite high.

But she said despite being approached countless times to officiate the ceremonies, the desire of the couples to have something more is undeniable.

"I did a ceremony for two women just last weekend. Their ceremony was just like a wedding, it was natural and so beautiful. But when they booked me earlier in the year they had the hope same-sex marriage would be a reality by now,” Ms Dawson said.

"I promised them when it comes through I will officially marry them.”

Australians have until August 24 to enrol to vote in the upcoming same-sex marriage postal vote, with surveys rolling out from September 12.

"Almost every same-sex couple I have done ceremonies for say to be able to marry is a matter of equality.

"My son is gay, and I would be so proud to see him married.”

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has come forward saying despite his personal beliefs, he respects whatever decision Australians make.

"I have always said that personally I support the traditional definition of marriage,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It has been the Coalition's policy that the issue of same sex marriage should be put to the Australian people by way of a postal vote.

"I am pleased that the postal vote is going ahead. The Government's first preference was to have a compulsory personal attendance ballot conducted by the Australian Electoral Commission, however legislation to enable this was not passed by the parliament.

"Without legislation, there cannot be a compulsory ballot and it must be undertaken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

"I will respect the decision of the Australian people in the plebiscite if the answer is yes to changing the Marriage Act and vote accordingly.”

In recent weeks the Advocate has received a number of letters regarding the postal vote and with some residents saying they will vote no.

"As a community elder, seventy-seven this month, I will not support SSM,” wrote Bob Buick.