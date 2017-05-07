Will to succeed on the bike in Europe

FINE FORM: Will McClennon had a successful track season but will now take on Europe.

CYCLING: AFTER travelling more than 14,000km Will McLennon will gear up for his first race after just a matter of days of touching down in Belgium.

The 15-year-old Coffs cyclist will be taking on the cobbled streets and steep alpine climbs around Europe for the next six weeks.

He will compete in his first race at the weekend.

Will got off to a successful start to the domestic road race season but his father, Rob, said the next few weeks with the professional SPIE-Vouter Douterloigne team would test his mettle.

"He races twice a week for the next six weeks,” Rob said.

Rob said the tour Will would be racing in would be the closest to the Tour de France for junior cyclists.

He said Will would have to think smart as he tackles pelotons crammed with dozens more riders compared to the races he is used to on home soil.

Rob said the junior road cycling scene in Europe was a lot more popular and races often attracted more than 100 riders compared to the 50-60 which commonly raced at home.

In the build up to his overseas tour, Will had been competing vigorously in races across the state and in the capital.

"He raced in Canberra two weekends ago and finished high in the classifications,” Rob said.

Will's most recent victory was at the NSW Hill Climb Championships in Bathurst, a race he was determined to win.

He was also a part of the team which won bronze at the State Track Titles in the team pursuit in Sydney.

"He's been finishing really well... and getting some podium finishes,” Rob said.

Will McClennon was awarded a Local Sporting Champions grant by Luke Hartsuyker. Contributed

Will was recently awarded a $500 Federal Government Local Sporting Champions grant, to help with the costs of attending the Australian Track Cycling Titles in Sydney.

"Will absolutely fits the criteria of being a local sporting champion,” Federal member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

"He's put in a huge amount of work to develop his fitness and skills, and he is considered one of Australia's most promising junior cyclists.

"He trains six days a week, often starting training rides on our local hills and mountains before 5am. He also has regular sessions with his personal trainer, Philip Atkinson of Results PT Studio in Coffs Harbour, to build the explosive power needed to finish races ahead of the pack.

"Will's parents have been instrumental in his success. He says his dad has done around 65,000km over the last two years to help him reach his goals.”

Local Sporting Champions provides grants to help junior athletes and teams attend state, national, or international championship events.

Information about the program is available at www.ausport.gov.au.