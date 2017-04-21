24°
Sport

Will there be one last hot bite before the season ends?

Rick O'Ferrall: From the Flybridge | 21st Apr 2017 6:30 AM
AIR SHOW: A blue marlin in full flight behind a game boat.
AIR SHOW: A blue marlin in full flight behind a game boat. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AS AUTUMN settles, the big questions that game fishermen are asking are about the weather and the East Australian Current - two pieces of the game fishing puzzle that affect marlin fishing here more than anything else.

After a summer of strong winds, the view from the beach recently has been of an uncommonly flat horizon without the usual sawtooth pattern of big swells and wind chop. Hopefully this means an end to the constant north and south winds that have been buffeting the coast most of the year.

But this is only one element of the puzzle, the other being the EAC which has been absent for most of the summer.

For Finding Nemo fans, the depiction of the EAC as the transport system used by migrating fish moving along the east coast was remarkably accurate. When the current flows straight down the edge of the continental shelf, it brings warm tropical water from the Coral Sea south as far as Tasmania.

This water can be as warm as 29 degrees, and when it's flowing at speeds of about 8kph out there, it can be moving water southwards along the coast at a rate of 36 million cubic metres per second, about four times the volume of Sydney Harbour every minute. That sort of free ride isn't one that migrating pelagic fish like marlin ignore.

This summer, the EAC has been diverted away from the coast around the Queensland border and out into the Tasman Sea multiple times by the unrelenting strong winds we've seen here, and as a result, the migrating blue and black marlin in particular appear to have more or less given up the idea of swimming along with it past the Coffs Coast.

It's not too late for a last hot marlin bite before the current slows down for the winter and the marlin go to the tropics, but it's probably only going to be the irrepressible optimists among heading out to the continental shelf edge this Saturday for one more try...

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast fishing from the flybridge game fishing marlin fishing outdoor-living

Will there be one last hot bite before the season ends?

Will there be one last hot bite before the season ends?

AS AUTUMN settles, the big questions that game fishermen are asking are about the weather and the East Australian Current.

Selectors pick the cream of Group 2 crop

Both Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson and Sawtell's Lachie Miller have been selected in a 22-man squad Group 2 selectors have picked for its under-23 team.

Under-23 and Women's League Tag squads chosen.

Young sporting stars get a helping hand

SHINING STARS: william gromadzki, Anika Learoyd and Emma Shipperlee with Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Three local teenagers inducted as Local Young Sporting Champions.

Guide to Anzac Day Services around the region

Anzac Day 2017.

A full guide to 2017 Anzac Day activities

Local Partners

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

"WE THOUGHT we would get an apology because we were right for 25 years."

Guide to Anzac Day Services around the region

Anzac Day 2017.

A full guide to 2017 Anzac Day activities

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Your New Lifestyle Awaits...

5/19 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 305,000

A lifestyle of absolute convenience awaits you in this tastefully updated Jetty unit. An easy stroll for breakfast at one of the many popular Cafes followed by a...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

One of Korora&#39;s Best Kept Secrets

11/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 2 1 2 $257,000

Don't like the idea of settling for a unit as your first home purchase? Or perhaps you'd like to bring your small pet along with you? Well this freestanding 2...

&quot;Central Easy Care Villa&quot;

3/3 Cornish Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $349,000

Located in a popular area close to the city centre and golf course is this lovely two bedroom villa. It is perfect for those wanting low maintenance level living...

What more could you want...

15 Kestrel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $449,000

Located in beautiful Boambee East which is just a short 8 minute drive south of Coffs Harbour. Perfectly positioned at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. Features...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

Superb property in a great cul de sac...

12 Kestrel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $479,000

Rarely is a property offered to the market that combines so many important and requested items on the wish list. Situated serenely with a north easterly facing...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Great Alternative to Unit Living

1/95 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $256,000

Located in beachside Korora, on Coffs Harbour's northern beaches, this pet friendly freestanding 2 bedroom villa is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

Large land opportunity goes on sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!