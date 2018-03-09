Will people power prevail?

IT WAS once the place to buy chops and sausages, but this little shop has been transformed.

Empty for two years, the former butchery on the corner of Bowra and Bonville Sts in Urunga was not a good look for the centre of this tiny town.

After conversations between the Urunga Mylestom Chamber of Commerce, Bellingen Shire Council and a group of local artists, the corner shop was reincarnated as an art space.

"It's on a prominent corner in our little town, opposite the war memorial, and after two years apparently there were no other takers, so we got together and organised a pop-up shop,” artist May Southgate said.

"Bellingen Shire Council owns the premises and gave it to us rent free for a month.

"Our first exhibition was outrageously successful, it included the work of artists from all over the Coffs Coast and the public really got behind us.”

Urunga Art Space. Rachel Vercoe

After that successful debut, the group was inundated with applications from more local artists.

The group negotiated with Bellingen council for the pop-up shop to continue in the old butchery on a six-month lease.

"It certainly started off as a pop-up gallery - but then Australia started off as a pop-up penal colony and became permanent,” May said.

Working bees had artists putting down paintbrushes and taking up paint rollers to transform the space into a beautiful little gallery.

"It was the usual conditions, we pay all the outgoings and $150 per week rent. We registered The Art Space Urunga as a non-profit and, with borrowed equipment and plenty of hard work, we were up and running.

"It's a real community feel at the gallery. The artists man the space, no one takes a wage, everything is on a volunteer basis. We keep commission low to encourage as many artists as possible.

"The rent and outgoings on the gallery are paid for by from each artist's hanging fee for their work and a commission upon sale. There have also been some public donations - this is a tiny town with big community spirit.”

It's this big community spirit that May and her fellow artists are counting on as their landlord has just dealt them a tough hand.

"Bellingen Shire Council wants to charge us $550 per week on a 12-month lease once our existing lease expires in June,” May said.

"We were always hoping to continue in this spot and to increase the rent incrementally as we grew the gallery, but a sudden 300per cent increase, well, we just can't afford that.”

Art Space Urunga has hosted nine group exhibitions showcasing the work of more than 80 local artists. Exhibitions are carefully curated to reflect the quality and diversity of talent in the region.

"There's nothing like this in Urunga. We have very limited places in the shire where artists can exhibit and there are long waiting lists,” May said.

Fellow artist David Southgate said the group was grateful for the support experienced so far and encouraged locals to get behind this community gallery.

"We're a quiet village, the biggest drawcards are the caravan park and natural assets. An art space is a reason to come to this part of town, it puts a bit of sparkle in it,” David said.

"BSC has been supportive and the mayor and councillors have come to many of our exhibition openings.”

The artists are hoping the council will "come to the party” again for this non-profit group, but to date it's a stalemate.

According to the minutes of the February 28 council meeting, if Art Space Urunga wants to remain in the council premises the group must enter into a retail lease agreement to be executed from July 1. The rental fee will be $550 per week for a minimum lease period of 12 months.

"Should this not occur by May 31,” the minutes report, "the Urunga Art Space will be required to vacate the premises by June 30.”

At that same council meeting, councillors resolved to adopt a quarterly budget review statement for the December 2017 quarter projecting a net deficit of $1.688million for the 2017-18 financial year.

Concerned it will have to close the doors to the community gallery, the art group has organised a public meeting on Sunday, March 18, at 2pm in the gallery. Everyone is invited to go along and share ideas.

"With the petition and meeting, we're giving it our best shot to stay open,” David said.

HELP SAVE THE GALLERY

Sign the petition, have your say.

Public meeting at 2pm on Sunday, March18, at Art Space Urunga, on the corner of Bowra and Bonville Sts.