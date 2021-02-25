Will packed public galleries make a comeback ?

With a critical vote on the Cultural and Civic Space expected at tonight’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting many are asking when members of the public will be allowed back in to witness proceedings.

At previous meetings, when the Gordon Street project was up for discussion, it’s been standing room only.

Prior to a meeting in July 2019 Council staff set up a large television screen in anticipation of the overflowing public gallery at the Castle St chambers.

Tonight discussion will be around awarding a building tender for the project estimated to cost $76.5m.

The latest 'reveals' of the Cultural and Civic Space show what the top floor will look like.

Lipman Pty Ltd have already provided Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) and have now sought tenders from the construction market based on the 80 per cent detailed design.

Also on the agenda will be the sale of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum to help fund the project.

Last time the sale of the museum was up for consideration it was rejected.

Now a new offer of $1m is on the table for the building on Harbour Drive.

The Office of Local Government has advised Council that special COVID-19 pandemic provisions have been extended to March 25.

Initial changes made to the Local Government Act in April last year expired in October 2020 but were recently extended to the end of March.

Among the key points outlined in the changes are:

- Councillors and council staff may attend council and committee meetings in person. However, councils must continue to allow councillors and staff to attend and participate in meetings by audio visual links where it is reasonably practicable to do so.

- Members of the public are permitted to attend meetings. However, councils must not allow persons to attend a meeting if the size of the meeting venue is insufficient to ensure there is 4 square metres of space for each person attending the meeting.

Council meeting in relation to the Cultural and Civic space in July 2019.

- Councillors and council staff are not to be counted when calculating the space available for each person at the meeting venue and the number of persons who are attending a meeting.

- Where councils exclude members of the public from meetings, they must lifestream their meetings using audiovisual links to satisfy the requirement under section 10 of the Act for members of the public to be permitted to “attend” meetings.

“Council is currently looking at COVID-safe solutions for the public gallery with a view to having them come into effect in March,” A council spokesperson added.

Local government elections have also been postponed. They were due to be held in September last year but instead will be held in September this year.

In May last Year Cr Keith Rhoades asked staff to research and investigate all options to conduct a By-Election to fill the vacancy left by retiring Cr Jan Strom particularly in light of the delayed elections.

Council sought guidance from the Office of Local Government (OLG) who advised that: ‘due to the COVID-19 pandemic and s318B of the Local Government Act 1993, it is not possible to conduct a by-election before the next ordinary local government election which has been gazetted for September 4, 2021.’