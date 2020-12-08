Will multimillion dollar upgrade be given the green light?

COUNCIL has revealed the findings from its investigation into the concerns of residents opposed to Coffs Harbour Nursery’s multimillion-dollar upgrade plans.

The plans for the major upgrade of the Sapphire Beach nursery has been stalled due to the nearby residents’ traffic concerns – with one neighbour previously telling Coffs Harbour City Councillors that the planned entry point on Wakelands Rd was an “accident waiting to happen.”

The development application, which seeks to transform the family-owned nursery into a destination, had been brought before councillors for approval at a meeting in September.

The plans propose the construction of a new Central building including a cafe and retail displays, as well as outdoor dining and a kids playground.

However Cr Sally Townley put an alternative recommendation on the table that consideration of the DA be deferred until a traffic investigation into the feasibility of using Solitary Islands Way as an access point was undertaken.

READ MORE: Multi-million dollar upgrade plans stalled

The nursery is located on the corner of Wakelands Rd and Solitary Islands Way, with nearby resident John Widdowson making a submission to councillors that the proposed entry would place “unnecessary risk” on schoolchildren using the nearby bus stop.

He said residents were not opposed to the upgrade but wanted the entry to be relocated.

“This is an accident waiting to happen at least twice a day.”

The site of the nursery, on the corner of Solitary Islands Way and Wakelands Rd.

A report has since come back to councillors with findings from the investigation, which has deemed an entry from Solitary Islands Way as unsuitable due to constraints at the site.

Instead, council staff have recommended conditions for the DA consent which include that the developer must upgrade and improve Wakelands Rd, line markings on Solitary Islands Way, and school bus zone signage.

The architect behind the upgrade, Jim Booth of Casa Koala, previously informed the council that an entry from Solitary Islands Way was not suitable.

“What’s proposed will greatly improve the current offering of Coffs Harbour Nursery and aims to transform its operations into a modern and user-friendly facility,” Mr Booth said.

The DA will be brought before councillors for conditional approval at Thursday night’s meeting.

If approved, Mr Booth says the upgraded nursery is expected to provide in excess of 50 local jobs and will rely on more than 60 locally based suppliers, sub contractors and external businesses to run its operations.