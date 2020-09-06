Will it be another tie for Deputy Mayor?

2nd council meeting for cultural civic centre councillors walk no quorum, no vote. Cr John Arkan, Tegan Swan, Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos.. 25 July 2019

2nd council meeting for cultural civic centre councillors walk no quorum, no vote. Cr John Arkan, Tegan Swan, Keith Rhoades, Paul Amos.. 25 July 2019

THIS time last year the vote for Coffs Harbour City Council Deputy Mayor was a four:four tie.

With votes playing out along those lines in the preceding months, particularly in relation to the Cultural and Civic Space, it wasn't a huge surprise when the anonymous vote for deputy also resulted in a tie.

RELATED: Four-four split on deputy mayor

The two contenders were Councillors Michael Adendorff and Tegan Swan.

It was her name that was drawn - giving her a second term as deputy.

Council elects a deputy mayor for a 12-month period. The mayor is elected popularly by the community for a four-year term.

The 12-month term for deputy is in line with what has traditionally been the term for a mayor elected by councillors.

Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan homeschooling her children Tasman (5), Evelyn (2) and Lincoln (9) during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

Now the position is up once again and with Cr Swan already serving two terms it's possible she will make way for another Cr to have a shot at the role.

"Being Deputy Mayor has been an absolute honour and a massive learning curve and growth period for me," Cr Swan said.

"It's something I am very proud to have done. I would love to continue to do that and would be open to that but I am also open to supporting another Councillor to have that opportunity because it is so valuable so I guess we will have to wait and see."

Prior to her taking it on, Cr George Cecato also served two consecutive terms.

NSW Local Government elections were due to be held this month but have been postponed for another 12 months due to COVID-19.

Mayor Denise Knight and current deputy Tegan Swan. They have often been on opposite sides of the bitter divide over the Cultural and Civic Space.

In May this year Cr Rhoades raised a motion to look into the option of conducting a by-election to fill the vacancy left my Clr Jan Strom.

The potential for a tied vote has long been a problem for Coffs Harbour City Council since Clr Strom retired in March last year.

The Office of Local Government (OLG) has since advised a by-election is not possible.

RELATED: Council gets the word on by-election

A number of sitting Councillors have signalled their intentions at the postponed elections.

The Advocate contacted

It's a date: so who will be running at the next election ?

The matter will be considered at this Thursday's Council meeting.