Will it be an unblemished season or grand final upset?

THE DECIDER: Bianca Oberleuter from the Boambee Eagles and Jada Johnson from the Woolgoolga Wildcats are ready for battle. Rachel Vercoe

TO BECOME North Coast Premier League champions the Woolgoolga Wildcats will have to beat the best.

Premiers Boambee Eagles go into today's grand final in a position that every team starting a season dreams of - a title defence decider without a loss all season.

"We've had a good season, we've been undefeated and are on a pretty good streak at the moment and we're hoping to continue that into this weekend,” Boambee Eagles' Bianca Overleuter said.

"Obviously there's always that pressure when you win all the time and you're expected to continue to win.

"We've got everything to lose and they've got everything to gain.”

Woolgoolga Wildcats' Jada Johnson said the return of key players would hopefully see the grand final underdogs reverse a 3-2 loss to Boambee a few weeks ago.

"We were missing three key players, including our captain coach, so we went down but it was a very good result considering missing those key players,” Johnson said.

"This season we've had a lot of people away so it's been challenging but we've got a pretty strong squad, they play well together and been together for a little while.”

"Always a little bit nervous, we did play them last year so it's a rematch for us and it went down to extra time and a shoot out so hopefully we can hold our nerve and go one better this year.”