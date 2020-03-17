Will AFL grand final be at Marvel Stadium?

An AFL Grand Final any later than its scheduled September date would have to be played at the league-owned Marvel Stadium because cricket will retain control of major venues around the country from October.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts declared on Tuesday there were "agreements in place" for the men's T20 World Cup to proceed in October and November at venues including the MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval and the Gabba.

The first match at the SCG is on Saturday, October 24 and the MCG Sunday, October 25.

The International Cricket Council, which runs the tournament, takes control of the venues two weeks prior which would make them unavailable to the AFL.

The World Cup final is locked in for the MCG on November 15.

"Certainly, we would intend to work collaboratively and support the AFL and other winter sports codes through this (current) period. We do have it a little bit easier at this stage given the timing of our season," Roberts said.

"At the same time, there is a World Cup planned for October, November. We have agreements in place with the Victorian state government, the MCC for the (MCG) and our assumption is they go ahead as planned.

The AFL Grand Final could be played at Marvel Stadium this year.

"At a bigger-picture level, we are hoping all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months' time. None of us are experts in this situation

"Our hope is we are back in very much normal circumstances come October, November when the men's T20 World Cup is to be played. At this stage, we are planning on November 15 to have a full house.

"But all sports can be expecting support from us in the meantime."

The AFL was yet to contact Cricket Australia specifically about the ground availability situation.

But the summer sport was unlikely to cede it's position, particularly after the success of the women's T20 World Cup in February and March.

"We haven't spoken to the AFL about that or they haven't approaches us about that," Roberts said.

"I think all sports are appropriately addressing what's in front of us."

"There's absolutely a bigger picture here of the health of the community and not just in Australia either. We're doing our best to collaborate across other sports."