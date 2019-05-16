Will getting the snip stop the snap?

Question - As a dog trainer and behaviourist, do you think de-sexing changes the behaviour of male dogs?

Answer - In many cases it seems to reduce the level of middle finger syndrome. It also often reduces the tendency of males to display dominant behaviour or instigate fights. It is a responsibility of dog ownership to de-sex both dogs and bitches unless you are of course, a registered breeder.

