Does de-sexing change a dog's behaviour?
Will getting the snip stop the snap?

by Kyra Ensbey, from Bright Bessy Dog Training
16th May 2019 2:00 PM
Question - As a dog trainer and behaviourist, do you think de-sexing changes the behaviour of male dogs?

Answer - In many cases it seems to reduce the level of middle finger syndrome. It also often reduces the tendency of males to display dominant behaviour or instigate fights. It is a responsibility of dog ownership to de-sex both dogs and bitches unless you are of course, a registered breeder.

Do you have a question? Email rachel.vercoe@ coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey will answer in following editions.

