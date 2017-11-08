Will Christmas be cancelled due to lack of interest?

Are the numbers of people saying their prayers at Easter and Christmas declining?

CHRISTMAS and Easter are right up there on our calendars but it seems it's more about having a holiday than getting on our knees to pray.

We'll still take the public holidays but, according to the recent census figures, less of us are spending those days in church.

The top response for religious affiliation in the 2016 census was "no religion” with 29.6% of people electing to tick that box while 22.6% identified as Catholic. Five years ago, it was the other way around.

Question 19, "What is the person's religion?”, was one of the few optional questions on the last census and it certainly caused plenty of water cooler discussion.

"If the question is optional how will it be an accurate number?” or "Will Muslims be able to hide their numbers” were both topics of heated, if not merit less debate.

The bottom line is while "no religion” is the fastest growing sector, 60% of Australians still ticked one of the boxes for a religious affiliation.

On the Coffs Coast the largest percentage for any one religious group was 56.% for Christianity, followed by 30.6% for secular beliefs/no religious affiliation. The third largest group, with a number of 10.2%, was "inadequately described” (could this be the Jedi Knights among us?). Rounding out the Coffs' numbers were 1% Buddhism, 0.4% Islam, 0.2% Hinduism, 0.1% Judaism and 1.4% other religions.