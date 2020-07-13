Will blows up in leaked message exchange

Will Smith has slammed 50 Cent after he took a shot at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith over her recent affair confession.

The Girls Trip actress, 48, made the revelation during a conversation with her husband on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, explaining it happened four years ago after she met August Alsina, then 23, through her son, Jaden.

According to Jada, their marriage had been going through a "difficult time" and the couple had "basically broken up".

Will and Jada Smith opened up about the marriage woes on Red Table Talk. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Shortly after the episode went live, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a message exchange with Will on Instagram, in which he at first simply checked in to make sure he was "alright over there".

Will replied: "Yes I'm cool. I appreciate your concern brother."

50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - then changed his tone, asking: "But why she tell you that sh** on a show for everybody to see?"

The Bad Boys star then pointed out that they briefly had been broken up at the time, but the rapper continued to press him on Jada's comments.

"Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out," he wrote, prompting a furious "f**k you" response from Will.

50 Cent shared a screenshot on Instagram.

"Wait what I do (sic)?" 50 Cent asked him.

He then captioned his Instagram post: "Damn it's like that, what I do?"

While the Get Rich or Die Tryin' star's decision to share the private exchange on social media surely didn't help smooth things over, he also further fanned the flames by sharing posts joking about the situation.

Will and Jada's bombshell interview came after August, 27, spoke publicly about his affair with the actress, and insisted Will had given them his blessing - a claim the couple both firmly denied.

"The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself," Jada insisted on Red Table Talk.

"But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he's not a home-wrecker because he's not."

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, 2017. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Jada said her relationship with August was initially about her helping him, as he'd been "very sick" at the time.

"It all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained to her husband.

"The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health. We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time."

Will agreed, telling her: "I was done with you".

The couple had then agreed to separate for a "period of time".

"I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realised that you can't find happiness outside yourself," Jada said.

"I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good … and it was really a joy to just help heal somebody."

Originally published as Will blows up in leaked message exchange