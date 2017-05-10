'Will be sawn in half': classifieds strangest job posting

FOR this job you might not need any experience but you are expected to be sawn in half.

Magician Dane Williams is after an assistant to help bring back the standard of magic to what it was in its heyday.



The classifieds ad appeared in the Coffs Coast Advocate.

Dane assured me he did not lose his last assistant when attempting a new trick, but simply because he moved interstate from Victoria.

Going by the stage name of Dane the Great Magician, he has sought the help of Nambucca Heads' Col Newman - a veteran in the field who still performs under the moniker of Mandrake aged 90.

OUT THE HAT: Nambucca Heads magician Dane Williams is after an assistant to make magic great again. Jason King

"I'm using principles of the past to adapt to the modern world," Dane said.

"I'm stepping back into the workshop."

Dane said he had a few calls about his job advertisement but had not yet found the right person.

He was open ended about what he was looking for in an assistant but the main attribute was simply being able to get on with him.

Col, who himself was trained by another great illusionist Leslie 'The Great Levante' Cole, said he was trying to put some good ideas about magic in Dane's head.

If you think you have what it takes to be a magician's assistant, phone Dane on 0434 497 411 or email danecertificate@yahoo.com.au.