Wildlife concerns over bypass designs

THERE are concerns Coffs Harbour's suffering koala population could be negatively impacted by the proposed designs for the Coffs Harbour bypass, with local conservationists saying there is a lack of 'substantial' crossings planned for the animals.

"The current Governments failure to conserve local koala populations is highlighted by its abandonment of substantial wildlife crossings for the proposed Coffs Harbour Bypass,” Bellingen Environment Centre's Ashley Love said.

"When the bypass is built, even if it does include the tunnels, it will place constraints on koalas. It will compromise opportunities for koalas to come in from the west unless they can find a tunnel to crawl over.

Mr Love said the last study undertaken in the area by ecologist David Scotts in 2013 revealed there were less than 50 koalas left in the Coffs Harbour to Korora and Toormina area.

Scotts' study said the viability of the population was 'questionable' in the face of escalating threats from human presence and development, dogs, and stress-related diseases.

According to the concept design, structures including the land bridges will allow wildlife to pass under or over the new highway, connecting habitats from each side.

It also includes fauna fencing along the highway to minimise road kill and guide fauna to use the structures.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the land bridges provide a 'continuous earth structure' to protect fauna.

"Land bridges provide a natural crossing of busy roads for our native fauna,” she said.

NSW's koala population has been declining at a concerning rate, with the State Government estimating 26% reduction in population over the past 15-21 years.

The State Government has now introduced its controversial $45m NSW Koala Strategy in a bid to conserve the vulnerable species.