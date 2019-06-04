Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

DESTRUCTIVE winds and hazardous surf are forecast to lash the Coffs Coast this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for regions spanning from Coffs Harbour in the north down to Bega, stating an intense Tasman low and a cold front will see gale winds in excess of 40-60km/h affect the Coffs Coast today.

Strong winds of up to 35km/h are expected to affect the Coffs Coast tomorrow.

The surf is forecast to remain hazardous over the next two days as the winds whip up wave heights of up to 5 metres, with a potential to lead to localised damage and coastal erosion.

BOM warns the conditions may be more powerful than they appear, and south-facing beaches will be the most affected.

Locals are advised to stay away from the surf and exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean, while boaters should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

BOM has issued a severe weather warning issued for the NSW coast.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.