Wild weather on the way, warns SES

STATE Emergency Services have urged residents to make preparations for possible storms this weekend.

The SES is encouraging residents to use the weekend to prepare for possible thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain that are predicted to develop early over Sunday and into early next week.

The organisation said there was potential for a low pressure system to form somewhere between the NSW Mid North Coast and South Coast that may result in periods of heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous surf conditions.

“Currently there is some uncertainty about the location of the system however it is likely to bring with it the possibility of riverine and localised flash flooding as we move into next week,” NSW SES Northern Zone Deputy Commander Tony Day said.

New SES vehicle Coffs Harbour. 05 FEB 2018

NSW SES is encouraging residents to clean roofs gutters and downpipes, trim trees branches away from property and secure down outdoor items and furniture as a way of preparing their property for severe weather.

“The current COVID-19 environment presents additional considerations for emergency services in responding to severe weather events,” he said.

“So the most practical way the community can help should the heavy rain eventuate is to avoid all non essential travel and to never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters.”

The SES recommends people monitor the NSW Bureau of Meteorology for any severe weather warnings for heavy rain or riverine flood warnings.

For emergency storm and flood assistance call NSW SES on 132 500.