Wild weather on the Coffs Coast

THUNDER, lightning, hail and wind shook the Mid North Coast yesterday afternoon as a predicted storm cell made it's way across the coast.

The storm hit around 4pm with a down pour of 20mm in half an hour and reaching a maximum level of 36.8mm by midnight.

Rain fell heavy enough for cars to pull over on the Pacific Highway and many homes in Coffs Harbour experienced hail.

As the storm moved on, the rain continued and is expected to for the majority of today.

The BOM weather forecast for today is a maximum of 18 degrees with a 95% chance of showers. Winds will be blowing southerly 20 to 30km/h before easing off to a light wind in the late evening.

A marine warning has been issued by BOM for the Coffs Coast today.

Caution is advised to motorists travelling on wet roads.