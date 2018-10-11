Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm over the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
Storm over the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Rachel Vercoe
News

Wild weather on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
11th Oct 2018 7:30 AM

THUNDER, lightning, hail and wind shook the Mid North Coast yesterday afternoon as a predicted storm cell made it's way across the coast.

The storm hit around 4pm with a down pour of 20mm in half an hour and reaching a maximum level of 36.8mm by midnight.

Rain fell heavy enough for cars to pull over on the Pacific Highway and many homes in Coffs Harbour experienced hail.

As the storm moved on, the rain continued and is expected to for the majority of today.

The BOM weather forecast for today is a maximum of 18 degrees with a 95% chance of showers. Winds will be blowing southerly 20 to 30km/h before easing off to a light wind in the late evening.

A marine warning has been issued by BOM for the Coffs Coast today.

Caution is advised to motorists travelling on wet roads.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Businesses begin rebuilding after fire

    premium_icon Businesses begin rebuilding after fire

    News A NUMBER of Coffs Harbour businesses are slowly getting back on their feet more than a fortnight after fire gutted the premises at Park Beach HomeBase.

    • 11th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during wild storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during wild storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    ‘I’m an outsider who’s now an insider’

    premium_icon ‘I’m an outsider who’s now an insider’

    Politics NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will detail her working class roots.

    One Nation and Shooters to rock NSW election

    premium_icon One Nation and Shooters to rock NSW election

    Politics SECRET talks are under way to form an alliance.

    Local Partners