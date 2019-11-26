Wild Khawaja has sneaky sledge at Warne barb

QUEENSLAND skipper Usman Khawaja raised a few eyebrows Tuesday morning with his unorthodox coin toss during the Marsh Cup Final.

In the presence of the match referee, Khawaja took a short run up and hauled the coin high in the air. It eventually landed about 10m away.

The tactic did not work for the 32-year-old, with Western Australia captain Ashton Turner calling correctly and electing to field first at All Border Oval.

Earlier this week, Shane Warne criticised Khawaja for not showing enough enthusiasm to play for Australia after he was omitted from the Test squad.

The Queensland batsman's unorthodox coin toss could be considered a sneaky sledge directed at the King of Spin.

In preparation for the one-day final, Khawaja wasn't in the mood to entertain Warne's insinuations.

"I don't think there's any need to answer that question," he said.

"I'm a pretty cool bloke. You either get it or you don't, that's the way it is.

"No, never (have I stopped wanting to play for Australia), if I had I would've retired.

"I feel like I belong at international level, but I've got to score runs."

But Tuesday wasn't the day with the Queensland skipper scoring 26 - although it was better than most.

After being sent in to bat first, Queensland's top order collapsed to 5-56 on a bouncy deck.

Bryce Street and Jimmy Peirson put on 47 for the sixth wicket before Ashton Agar broke the critical partnership in the 29th over.

Jimmy Peirson was the only Queensland batsman to pass fifty at Allan Border Oval.

Queensland crawled to 205 from 49.3 overs after a fighting performance from Peirson, who top-scored with 79 from 83 balls.

Axed Test batsman Khawaja was unable to convert a promising start, edging to the slips for 26.

Paceman Jhye Richardson was pick of the bowlers for Western Australia, finishing with figures of 3-35 from 10 overs.

AGAR'S 'INSPECTOR GADGET' REDEMPTION

Australian spin bowler Ashton Agar has pulled off a remarkable catch during Tuesday's Marsh Cup Final to remove Queensland batsman Bryce Street at Allan Border Oval.

Street compiled 29 patient runs until he attempted to drive Agar through mid-off in hope of rotating the strike.

The Western Australian dived across the pitch, outstretched with his weaker hand to snare the opportunity, almost landing on top of non-striker Jimmy Peirson.

Agar's grab was similar to Nathan Lyon's unforgettable catch to remove Moeen Ali at Adelaide Oval in 2017.

AGAR! 🙌



A spectacular catch sends Street (29) back to the sheds.



QLD 6-102 (28.4)

ASHTON AGAR! WHAT A CATCH! #MarshCup — Davis Harrigan 🦁 (@DeadlineDavis) November 26, 2019

History repeating for @WACA_Cricket after Agar one-handed screamer to dismiss Street in #marshcup gf? 1999-00 leftie @Brad_Hogg turned gf against Qld with brilliant return catch to get Stuart Law — John Townsend (@johnt237) November 26, 2019

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who is also a Queenslander, offered some advice to Peirson during the Fox Cricket commentary.

"I'll tell you what I'm not particularly happy about is the non-striker ducking out of the road of the bowler," Symonds said.

"(Peirson) had to hold his ground there, he had to stand up and make Agar go around him, so there's no way in the Western world Agar can get to that ball. If he stands up, he can't get there."

Later in Queensland's innings, Agar also managed a classy run-out, his direct hit from mid off removing tailender Matthew Kuhnemann for 13.

Agar, 26, has now taken eight wickets from seven matches in the 2019 Marsh Cup.

Agar's previous attempt at a catch ended very differently, copping a cricket ball to face off the bat of his own brother during last week's Marsh Cup clash against South Australia.

The elder Agar was left bloodied and embarrassed from the incident.