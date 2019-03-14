Wild goats make highway their home

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said they are working to remove the wild animals.

Madeline Grace

MOTORISTS travelling on the highway over the past few days have spotted an uncommon sight as the Sapphire interchange appears to have attracted a number of goats.

"Council is aware that a couple of feral goats have been hanging around on land between the Pacific Highway and Old Coast Rd near the south Sapphire interchange and is taking action to remove them,” a social media post read.

Local police, RMS and Local Land Services have all been made aware of the goats.

Wild goats are considered pest animals and are found in many areas of NSW including agricultural areas in the east of the state, although they are rarely seen around the Coffs Coast, according to the Department of Primary Industries.

The citizen surveillance mapping site FeralScan shows up to five feral goats were seen in the area back in 2014.