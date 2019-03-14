Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said they are working to remove the wild animals.
A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said they are working to remove the wild animals. Madeline Grace
News

Wild goats make highway their home

Jasmine Minhas
by
14th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS travelling on the highway over the past few days have spotted an uncommon sight as the Sapphire interchange appears to have attracted a number of goats.

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said they are working to remove the wild animals.

"Council is aware that a couple of feral goats have been hanging around on land between the Pacific Highway and Old Coast Rd near the south Sapphire interchange and is taking action to remove them,” a social media post read.

Local police, RMS and Local Land Services have all been made aware of the goats.

Wild goats are considered pest animals and are found in many areas of NSW including agricultural areas in the east of the state, although they are rarely seen around the Coffs Coast, according to the Department of Primary Industries.

The citizen surveillance mapping site FeralScan shows up to five feral goats were seen in the area back in 2014.

coffs harbour city council feral animals feral goats nsw dpi wild goats
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News We are getting back to our roots - education and conservation through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine wildlife

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    News Survey found 67% of respondents called for tunnels on the design

    Actor lends his name to forestry conservation

    premium_icon Actor lends his name to forestry conservation

    News Jack Thompson says he speaks for the trees.