Wild COVID comment derails campaign

A Liberal candidate for the West Australian state election is being dogged by comments her husband made about COVID-19 being part of God's "reset" for humanity, but says she is a woman with her own views.

Burns Beach candidate Trish Botha and her husband Paul Botha were the founding ministers of Mindarie-based One Church Perth in 2005 but she has not worked for the evangelical organisation for more than five years.

That hasn't stopped reporters asking about her partner's views, with his sermons posted on the church's subscription-only YouTube page espousing mistrust for the science of coronavirus.

"The power of God brought this coronavirus to bear and the power of God is going to shift nations and shift the church and shift families and shift people from one direction to a completely new direction," he reportedly says in one sermon.

But Ms Botha, who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in the 2019 federal election, told The Sunday Times: "I am a woman with my own views. I have made that point clear in the past and I want to make it clear again."

WA Liberal candidate Trish Botha has hit headlines for her husband's controversial views about COVID-19 but says she is her own woman.

In her Senate pitch, Queensland-born Ms Botha listed her values, taught to her by her mother, as including freedom of speech.

She is being sought for comment.

At WA Labor's official campaign launch on Sunday, Health Minister Roger Cook said the state needed a government "that believes in science", drawing titters from the crowd.

It's not the first time the embattled Liberals have hit headlines over the views of its candidates, and their partners, ahead of the March 13 poll.

Last month, WA Liberal leader Zak Kirkup was forced to tell Baldivis candidate Andrea Tokaji to withdraw from the race after it emerged she wrote an opinion piece linking the 5G network to COVID-19, telling reporters "dangerous conspiracy theories" had no place in the party.

WA opposition leader Zak Kirkup is facing a wipe-out on election day. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

Soon after, he refused to let Victoria Park candidate Amanda-Sue Markham respond to a question from the media about her pastor husband Campbell Markham saying gay people could be "cleansed" and pornography viewers would go to hell.

Meanwhile, the latest Newspoll published in The Australian suggests the Liberals could be reduced from 13 seats in the lower house to just two in a humiliating, history-making election wipe-out.

Mr Kirkup laughed when asked about the poll, saying such a result would lead to a "dangerous" imbalance of power.

He said Labor planned "total control" of the WA parliament, "without any checks or balances".

"They want to be a single party with single control, absolute power," the WA party's youngest ever leader told reporters on Saturday.

"I think that's the real risk for Western Australia if the Labor Party got their way.

"Polls will come and go - we are 21 days away from the next election - and that's what we are solely focused on at this point in time. We've seen in the past how unreliable those polls are."

WA Premier Mark McGowan at the launch of the WA Labor Party campaign. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Philip Gostelow

Premier Mark McGowan also said polls had been shown to be "wildly inaccurate" and he took them "with a grain of salt".

"Everyone needs to take a cold shower," Mr McGowan told journalists ahead of the launch.

The Premier's handling of the COVID-19 crisis has seen him soar in popularity - with at least one voter inking a tattoo tribute to the former navy lawyer on his leg.

But the father of three insists Labor will "have to work hard for every vote".

Mr McGowan, 53, has been emphasising Mr Kirkup's tender age of 33, saying the Liberals represent a "very, very risky, inexperienced alternative".

"If you want a safe, stable, sensible government, support my government," he said, adding the opposition would "bankrupt the state", referring to its refusal to have its election commitments independently costed.

Mr McGowan brought out star power on the eve of the launch, announcing a pledge to spend $100 million on a film studio development in Fremantle, flanked at a press conference by West Australian entertainer Tim Minchin, British comedian and writer turned WA resident Ben Elton and Hollywood actor Kate Walsh.

Even the press release came with supporting praise from actor Hugh Jackman.

Entertainers Tim Minchin, Kate Walsh and Ben Elton with WA Premier Mark McGowan (third from left) announcing a new film studio plan for Perth.

Mr Kirkup was unimpressed, saying Labor sought to "buy voters off" with a film studio while planning to close Fremantle port.

"While I support more investment in culture and the arts, I don't think that's a long term plan for the diversification of our economy," he said.

At the launch, Mr McGowan confirmed Labor was targeting vulnerable seats held by Mr Kirkup (Dawesville), and two former WA Liberal leaders, Liza Harvey (Scarborough) and Mike Nahan (Riverton), by singling out the merits of his party's candidates for those electorates.

He listed Labor's first term achievements including "comprehensively" defeating Queensland businessman Clive Palmer in court, rolling out its flagship election promise - the Metronet rail network - and getting WA "back on track", no doubt referring to turning around the state's finances.

"We are the only state that did not go into recession. We are the only state in surplus," Mr McGowan said, declaring his administration "the most stable government in 50 years".

Mark McGowan and wife Sarah at the launch. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Philip Gostelow

The film industry, building iron ore wagons locally and continuing a freeze on TAFE fees for another four years are part of the party's ambitious new jobs plan, along with using non-resident "fly in fly out" (FIFO) workforces in the resources sector only when there is no alternative.

"We have used our relationship with the resources sector and the practical realities of the pandemic to drive down the use of interstate FIFO ... and we want to do more to unwind the legacy of the last boom," the Premier said.

"East coast FIFO should be the rare exception, not a common practice."

Mr McGowan concluded by referring to his tough border stance during the health crisis.

"This is an election about who will fight for the health and livelihoods of Western Australians, it's an election about who people trust to lead them through these unprecedented times and into the better ones to come," he said.

"WA must stay the course. We cannot risk a change of approach now. In this environment, my government is the only safe, secure option.

"The people of Western Australia have seen my WA Labor government fight tooth and nail for their jobs and the health and lives of their loved ones. The public have felt a renewed confidence in government.

"If you are thinking about voting for me and WA Labor in this election for the very first time, you should feel confident in that decision."

Originally published as Wild COVID comment derails campaign