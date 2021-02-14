Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Wife’s brutal Valentine’s gift to husband

by Becky Pemberton, The Sun
14th Feb 2021 3:20 PM

 

A wife has revealed how she's got her husband the most savage Valentine's gift of all time - a parcel with all the women's photos he's like on Instagram.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of her wrapping up the present to give to her partner.

Her video, which has racked up 460,000 likes, has the caption: "What did you gets get your man for Valentine's Day?"

Gloria wraps the present …
Gloria wraps the present …

 

… ready to hand over.
… ready to hand over.


At first, it isn't clear what Gloria has bought her husband, as she can just be seen wrapping up some protective packaging.

She then reveals the gift, saying: "I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he's been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!"

Ooft, savage.
Ooft, savage.


The photos have been taped to little wooden sticks and stuck upright into the packaging like a mini display of shame.

Some people found the savage gift hilarious, with one joking: "Well he did like the pictures … pretty sure he'll love the gift."

He won’t be scrolling Instagram again in a hurry.
He won’t be scrolling Instagram again in a hurry.

Another said: "Imma need a bigger box."

A third wrote: "best gift ever please post his reaction."

However, not everyone was a fan, with one saying: "Is he not allowed to like other people's posts?"

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Wife's brutal Valentine's gift to husband

editors picks social media tiktok trending valentines day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man seriously injured after falling 2m out of a tree

        Premium Content Man seriously injured after falling 2m out of a tree

        News A man suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to hospital after falling from a tree yesterday afternoon

        Non-locals dominate tender list for early bypass work

        Premium Content Non-locals dominate tender list for early bypass work

        News Victorian enterprise among out-of-region firms outnumbering local businesses

        Beer baron goes green in more ways than one

        Premium Content Beer baron goes green in more ways than one

        Business Latest fridge-loving business reduces carbon footprint with massive solar array

        Cane toad found holidaying on Coffs Coast

        Premium Content Cane toad found holidaying on Coffs Coast

        News DPI say no further sightings recorded but are urging local residents to ‘scan a...