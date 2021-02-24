Menu
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his young wife months after their allegedly arranged marriage.
Woman murdered after ‘forced’ marriage: cops

by Angie Raphael
24th Feb 2021 7:16 PM

A Perth man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife who police say was forced into marrying him months earlier.

Mohammad Ali Halimi, 25, faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and admitted killing Ruqia Haidari, 21, at their Balcatta home on January 18 last year.

Ms Haidari married Halimi in Victoria in November 2019, but the Australian Federal Police said in a statement in October last year that she did not give her consent.

The AFP said human trafficking detectives met Ms Haidari in August 2019, and she said members of her family were "threatening and coercing her into participating in a forced marriage".

"The woman was offered assistance to leave her situation on several occasions," the AFP said in the statement.

A 44-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, who are both related to Ms Haidari, were arrested in Victoria, while a 30-year-old woman who allegedly organised the wedding was also charged.

Halimi was remanded in custody to face a sentencing hearing in the Western Australia Supreme Court on June 24.

Originally published as Wife murdered after 'forced' marriage: cops

