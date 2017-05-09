Wicked witches

THE curtain has gone up on the latest production by Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company and it's "wicked”.

The untold story of the Witches of Oz, is the subject of Wicked the Musical.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, the musical begins before, and continues after, Dorothy's arrival in Oz from Kansas.

Directed by Peter Hodges and Dee Tune, with musical direction by Tim Egan, tickets will sell fast as word gets around town this is another winner from a talented, creative cast and crew.

Season runs to May 28.

Tickets: 6648 4930 or jettytheatre.com.au