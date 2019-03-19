Why wife-killer won’t be deported

Paul Margach is taken away after sentencing.

A WIFE-killer has avoided deportation after convincing a tribunal he should stay in Australia to care for his elderly parents.

The Home Affairs Department ordered last April that Paul Margach, who was jailed for 17 years in 2008 over the stabbing murder of his wife Tina, be deported to the UK.

But Margach appealed to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, which has overturned the deportation order so the "hard working'' engineer can look after his elderly parents.

Margach's sentence carried a non-parole period of 13 years and six months. He has now served 15 years, making him eligible for parole. The AAT judgment said he had not applied for parole.

AAT deputy president Stephanie Forgie, a former contract lawyer, decided the wife-killer had gained maturity and insight into his behaviour while in prison.

The Melbourne automotive engineer had bugged his wife's phone before stabbing her 11 times in a jealous rage, in the mistaken belief she was having an affair.

His daughter, who was eight at the time of the murder, gave evidence at his trial in 2008 about her father's "scary face'' as he stood over her bleeding mother with a knife.

The girl told police she tried to help her mother by pouring cold water on her face and a towel on her wounds.

In a newly published AAT ruling, Ms Forgie described Margach as an exemplary prisoner who was unlikely to ever offend again.

"He is not a person from whom the Australian community needs protection,'' she said.

Ms Forgie said Margach had not been in contact with his two now-adult children since murdering their mother in 2004, and that he knew he had lost them through his actions.

She said Margach, 52, wanted to care for his 74-year-old mother and 86-year-old father, who are in a rehabilitation hospital.

Margach was born in Kenya but moved to Australia when he was 15, and is a UK citizen through his mother.

Tina Margach’s brother Steven, mother Valda and father Joe at her husband’s sentencing

The Department of Home Affairs cancelled Margach's five-year residency visa last April, citing character grounds.

But Ms Forgie said there was no evidence social services would be available to him in England, which is renowned its comprehensive welfare system.

"He would have to make this own way in a country where he has never lived as an adult,'' she said.

Ms Forgie said many Australians might expect that murdering his wife should lead to his automatically losing the privilege of living in the country.

"This is a case in which I have concluded that the protection of the Australian community does not require Mr Margach's removal from the country,'' she said.

"It is a case in which Mr Margach has worked hard and contributed to Australia's automotive industry.

"There will be members of the Australian community who may regard his crime as one that should warrant his removal, but his history of hard work and contribution to the Australian community through his employment and the contribution he can make to caring for his elderly parents and taking them from the pool of people for whom aged care services must be provided, counter that consideration.''