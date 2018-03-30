Why we should call people 'super adults', 'not seniors'

SUPER ADULT: Adela celebrated her 100th birthday last year and is looking super.

I READ a book recently called The 100 Year Life.

It forecast what life could be like in the not-too-distant future when it becomes common for people to live to 100 years of age.

Obviously our ideas about working from our 20s to 60s will change, and even today those in their early 70s are no longer regarded as old.

According to a recent UK newspaper article, the World Health Organisation published new criteria for age groupings covered by broad titles of young, middle-aged and old.

I was delighted to learn people between 66 and 79 years are now defined as middle-aged.

In spite of all these major demographic changes, we are still using terms like seniors, oldies, grey nomads and other patronising descriptions created last century to describe people in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

It's bizarre.

Readers will know I favour the far more appropriate term of super adults.

The term acknowledges we are mature adults who have stood the test of time, who in order to reach our 50s, 60s and 70s have experienced the highs and lows of life.

We have survived success and failure while gaining lots of experience and hopefully, a little wisdom along the way.

It's a privilege to have lived to this age as there are a great many people who haven't made it this far.

For all of these reasons we need a term which respects our age, experience and accomplishments.

Super adults is better than the dismissive descriptions in common use.

