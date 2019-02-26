Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardinal George Pell is seen in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Cardinal George Pell is seen in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Crime

Why we couldn’t report the George Pell story

26th Feb 2019 12:15 PM

FOR months, journalists in Australia were not allowed to report one of the biggest stories in the world.

That story has now been revealed: Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of multiple child sex offences in December last year.

Pell is the most senior Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of such offences and the case was reported in many international news outlets.

Australian media were not able to report on the decision because Cardinal Pell was also due to face charges at a second trial in early 2019, related to alleged abuse committed in Ballarat, reportedly at a swimming pool.

A suppression order was put in place because publication of the first conviction could prejudice the second case.

Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of multiple child sex offences. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Cardinal George Pell has been convicted of multiple child sex offences. Picture: James Ross/AAP

It was argued Pell might not get a fair trial if media coverage of the first guilty verdict was published, especially because the trials were expected to run close together and so the publicity would still be fresh in people;s minds.

But today prosecutors dropped the second trial because County Court chief judge Peter Kidd ruled that certain evidence considered crucial to the case would be excluded, the Herald Sun reported.

Pell still has to be sentenced but is facing a significant jail term.

More Stories

Show More
catholic church crime george pell rape sexual abuse

Top Stories

    Labor's plan to tackle the youth unemployment 'emergency'

    premium_icon Labor's plan to tackle the youth unemployment 'emergency'

    News Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour says it's not a problem - it's an emergency.

    • 26th Feb 2019 1:30 PM
    Daley a no show on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Daley a no show on Coffs Coast

    News STATE Opposition Leader Michael Daley has bypassed Coffs Harbour

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
    Bearing a cross for his son

    Bearing a cross for his son

    Community The plaque reads: 'In loving memory of our Nigel Tilley.'

    Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    premium_icon Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    News Are youth and over 55s unemployment major issues for you?