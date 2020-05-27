Why Coffs tower upgrades have caused mobile signal loss

Some locals say they've been without mobile signal north of Coffs Harbour for 24-hours.

MOBILE phone users are voicing their frustrations after up to 24-hours without signal north of Coffs Harbour.

It is understood the roll-out of the 5G network to the region from yesterday may be impacting people's abilities to make calls and send and receive texts.

The outages come a day after Telstra revealed its 'supercharged' 5G network would become available in some parts of Australia this week with switching on to the new network to start in 47 cities and towns across Australia including Coffs Harbour.

Tower upgrades for 5G capacity first commenced in Coffs Harbour last year.

Internet complications and signal faults from towers near Coramba, Sapphire and Korora last night and throughout today have caused outages for mainly Optus customers north and west of the city.

Telstra however has notified customers of some signal outages in the Sawtell Toormina areas.

Optus this afternoon addressed the outage issues on the northern beaches.

5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission

The telco said investigations are underway why work on a tower north of Coffs Harbour has created unexpected coverage issues for customers.

"The Optus' network operations team estimates services will be restored by midday on Thursday, 28 May (tomorrow), but are working closely with contractors to shorten the restoration timeline," an Optus spokeswoman told The Advocate.

"Optus sincerely apologises to customers who have been inconvenienced, and thanks customers for their patience.

"In an emergency, customers should still dial 000 - or for deaf/speech or hearing-impaired dial 106 - any available telecommunications network will still be able carry the call, however where there are power outages other carrier's networks may not be available.

Telstra has also been approached for comment, but has not yet responded.

The 5G network is anticipated to deliver download speeds of up to three gigabits per second - three times as fast as the fastest NBN connection - using high frequencies.

What readers are telling us:

Mandy Wells: Received this text on Monday. Assuming they're busy installing the new 5G towers. [cue conspiracy theorists...]

Text that says '25/5/20, 10:15 am Telstra is upgrading its mobile network around Coffs Hrbr with work to take place over 6 days commencing 27/05/2020. Your mobile service may be impacted at various times during this period. For latest info visit outages.telstra.com.au'



Shannon Rowe: My mum's with Optus, I have not been able to contact her since 4pm yesterday, she lives in Woolgoolga. I live in Coffs and I'm with Optus, and my coverage is fine.

Debbie Dutton Optus nothing all day at Moonee.

Emily Zell My phone (Optus) dropped out just before 3pm yesterday as I was leaving Coffs heading to Woopi... no service since.

Jaclyn Vanessa Jenkins I'm with Optus and haven't had service since this time yesterday. Located in the new estate at Sandy.

Sharon Jarman No Optus in Korora since yesterday. Lucky we have the ancient old phone to use. Didn't know how to work it.

Ian Brushaber Optus in Sapphire Beach went out at about 2.30pm Tuesday and still out 24 hours later. Optus cannot or will not give any updates or resolution times



Sue Shiel My Optus mobile has been out since around midday yesterday.



Maggie May Absolutely.. it's saying commencing today well it actually started yesterday ... and it's crap .... No notifications nothing.



Ruth Brock Same at Emerald Beach, I saw on another post before might be back by lunch time tomorrow here's hoping so.

Maddie Valentine Woolgoolga and it's been about 24hrs now! And I'm with Optus