Underpaid NFL star plays second fiddle to model wife

TOM Brady has made a habit of collecting Lombardi Trophies and consistently rates as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL into his 40s, but he is not paid at market value by today's standards.

On $US15 million, Brady is the 18th highest-paid player at the position in annual average contract value.

That is less than half of what Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Matt Ryan (Falcons) can take home on deals they've signed in the past 18 months.

Still, the New England Patriots quarterback said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was comfortable being the No.2 earner in his own household.

"That's a good question. That's usually when I don't want to answer a question, I always say, 'That's a good question,'" Brady said when asked why he wasn't the highest-paid player in football.

"I think the thing I've always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife (model Gisele Bundchen) makes a lot of money - I'm a little smarter than you think.

"Actually, it's a salary cap. You can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others. And for a competitive advantage standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me."

Brady has no plans of cashing in his professional football chips, stating again that he would like to play until he's 45.

Brady enters the 2018 season at the ripe age of 43, chasing a seventh Super Bowl title.

Is he getting tired of the pursuit?

"Not to this point," Brady told Kimmel.

"To be at the top of give your team a chance to win every season, you have to put a lot into it.

"I try to bring my best every day. I try to be the best teammate, leader and also physically to stay prepared. No one wants someone that's taking up space.

"I've played a long time. Six (Super Bowls), I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams having achieved that. As a competitor, you get to line up and get to go after it again. Damn it, I want to win! What's wrong with winning?"

