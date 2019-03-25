Menu
This was expensive toilet paper for a Mackay woman.
Why this woman paid $400 for dunny rolls

25th Mar 2019 1:48 PM
THIS likely will be the most Kylie Leonie Durante will ever pay for rolls of toilet paper.

The Mackay woman has fronted court over a bizarre stealing offence against Mackay Police.

She made off with a white bin, toilet brush and toilet paper rolls from the Sydney St police station foyer bathroom.

"Much cheaper to buy it," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said as he fined $400.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard she was caught on police CCTV footage on March 7 this year entering the bathroom about 4.30pm wearing a blue dress and carting a blue backpack.

Prosecutor Brandon Selic said about three minutes later she was seen leaving the bathroom carrying a rectangular object wrapped in pants she had also been wearing earlier.

A cleaner reported that items had been taken from the bathroom that same day.

When police searched her Milton St home they found the stolen items as well as the clothing seen in the footage. All items were returned.

"She's not given me any reason to put before your honour," defence barrister Phil Moore said, adding that his client had a cognitive impairment.

"She accepts that it was wrong."

Durante pleaded guilty to stealing.

"Three times before the court, three times for stealing," Magistrate Dwyer said.

A conviction was recorded.

