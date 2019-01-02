Why this 'shortcut' is a road to tragedy

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.

MOBILE phone applications are misguiding Pacific Highway motorists to bypass Grafton, causing unnecessary congestion at a notorious intersection.

Centenary Drive has become an unofficial part of the Pacific Highway - at least according to GPS.

In an attempt to find the best route these holidays, countless drivers have naturally turned to Google Maps and other GPS applications. However, such apps are directing traffic off the Pacific Highway and onto a 'shortcut' via Centenary Drive, Clarenza in order to bypass Grafton.

Southbound traffic have found this route effective, but for northbound motorists, that hasn't been the case.

Unfortunately, this GPS 'shortcut' has resulted in an increase in congestion at the northern Centenary Drive intersection as motorists attempt to return to the Pacific Highway by turning right against oncoming 100km/hr southbound traffic.

When The Daily Examiner visited this trouble spot, the majority of drivers exiting the northbound Centenary Drive intersection did so safely, despite the extra wait time.

However, there were still a handful of motorists attempting to squeeze in between south and northbound traffic flow, highlighting the increased chance of a road incident.

Clarence Valley residents have taken to social media to raise their concerns about this technology blunder.

"Both north and south entrances onto the Pacific Highway have become death traps because of travellers taking what I presume is the GPS determined short cut,” one poster said.

"My mum lives here and is truly frightened by the additional traffic turning onto and taking risks at the entrances.”

The northern intersection has been the site for several incidents, the most recent occurring in November last year when a car failed to give way to Pacific Highway traffic, causing a cement mixer to brake suddenly to avoid a collision and rolling. The previous year, emergency services attended a collision between a white Holden Commodore and semi-trailer. And in 2014, a car crashed into a ditch about 300m north of the Centenary Drive intersection with all four occupants injured.

"I have had half dozen near misses because cars turning left going south off the highway block the vehicle turning right to go north,” another resident added to the original post online.

"The road should be for local traffic only and used when the highway is blocked because of flood.”

